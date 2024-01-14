Peter’s on Eglinton: Keeping The Flame of Nostalgic Family Dining Alive

At the heart of Mississauga, nestled in an industrial neighbourhood, stands a beacon of nostalgia: Peter’s on Eglinton. Established over three decades ago, this restaurant is a testament to the undying allure of comfort food served in ample portions, reminiscent of the family dining experience from a time that seems lost to the ages.

Hearty Fare from a Bygone Era

Peter Atsidakos, the owner who ventured into the restaurant business in the 1970s, has meticulously curated a menu that echoes his earlier establishment, Anchor Fish and Chips. From a hefty souvlaki dish and a satisfying corned beef on rye to an indulgent serving of halibut fish and chips, every meal is a tribute to the culinary traditions of past decades. The generous portions often suffice for multiple meals, a salute to a time when food was not just about sustenance, but also about sharing and bonding over a communal table.

Preserving the Nostalgic Ambiance

More than just the food, Peter’s on Eglinton is a journey back in time. The decor, featuring stained glass windows and retro tabletops, adds to the old-world charm. A unique UFO-like centrepiece, salvaged from a demolished Montreal hotel, hovers in the space, embodying the restaurant’s commitment to preserving the past. The ambiance transports diners to an era when meals were unhurried, conversations flowed freely, and dining out was a cherished family tradition.

Unwavering Commitment to Quality and Value

Despite the changing times and evolving culinary trends, Peter’s has remained steadfast in its commitment to quality. The smoked meat, a staple of the restaurant, is sourced from Lester’s Deli in Montreal, reflecting Atsidakos’s unwavering preference for the best. Yet, the pricing remains reasonable, reinforcing the establishment’s commitment to providing value. This balance between quality and affordability has been instrumental in Peter’s sustained popularity, with customers appreciating its unchanged, old-fashioned Canadian family restaurant vibe.

In an era where fast food chains and fusion cuisine dominate, Peter’s on Eglinton stands as a tribute to the enduring appeal of traditional family dining. Today, Peter’s son Tony carries forward the family legacy, ensuring that this gastronomic time capsule continues to thrive, offering a taste of a bygone era for years to come.