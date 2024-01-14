en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Peter’s on Eglinton: Keeping The Flame of Nostalgic Family Dining Alive

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
Peter’s on Eglinton: Keeping The Flame of Nostalgic Family Dining Alive

At the heart of Mississauga, nestled in an industrial neighbourhood, stands a beacon of nostalgia: Peter’s on Eglinton. Established over three decades ago, this restaurant is a testament to the undying allure of comfort food served in ample portions, reminiscent of the family dining experience from a time that seems lost to the ages.

Hearty Fare from a Bygone Era

Peter Atsidakos, the owner who ventured into the restaurant business in the 1970s, has meticulously curated a menu that echoes his earlier establishment, Anchor Fish and Chips. From a hefty souvlaki dish and a satisfying corned beef on rye to an indulgent serving of halibut fish and chips, every meal is a tribute to the culinary traditions of past decades. The generous portions often suffice for multiple meals, a salute to a time when food was not just about sustenance, but also about sharing and bonding over a communal table.

Preserving the Nostalgic Ambiance

More than just the food, Peter’s on Eglinton is a journey back in time. The decor, featuring stained glass windows and retro tabletops, adds to the old-world charm. A unique UFO-like centrepiece, salvaged from a demolished Montreal hotel, hovers in the space, embodying the restaurant’s commitment to preserving the past. The ambiance transports diners to an era when meals were unhurried, conversations flowed freely, and dining out was a cherished family tradition.

Unwavering Commitment to Quality and Value

Despite the changing times and evolving culinary trends, Peter’s has remained steadfast in its commitment to quality. The smoked meat, a staple of the restaurant, is sourced from Lester’s Deli in Montreal, reflecting Atsidakos’s unwavering preference for the best. Yet, the pricing remains reasonable, reinforcing the establishment’s commitment to providing value. This balance between quality and affordability has been instrumental in Peter’s sustained popularity, with customers appreciating its unchanged, old-fashioned Canadian family restaurant vibe.

In an era where fast food chains and fusion cuisine dominate, Peter’s on Eglinton stands as a tribute to the enduring appeal of traditional family dining. Today, Peter’s son Tony carries forward the family legacy, ensuring that this gastronomic time capsule continues to thrive, offering a taste of a bygone era for years to come.

0
Canada Food
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
50 mins ago
Cold Snap Causes Flood, Shuts Down Emergency Department of Mission Memorial Hospital
The Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital, a healthcare cornerstone in Fraser Valley, British Columbia, has been shuttered temporarily. The closure was triggered by a flood caused by the rupture of water pipes amid an ongoing cold snap. The incident, which unfolded late Saturday, prompted Fraser Health, the region’s healthcare authority, to divert patients to
Cold Snap Causes Flood, Shuts Down Emergency Department of Mission Memorial Hospital
Montreal Police Investigate First Homicide of 2024: A City on Edge
2 hours ago
Montreal Police Investigate First Homicide of 2024: A City on Edge
Unprecedented French-Language Trial for Kidnapping and Assault Charges Begins in Alberta
2 hours ago
Unprecedented French-Language Trial for Kidnapping and Assault Charges Begins in Alberta
Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital Temporarily Closed Following Burst Pipes
51 mins ago
Emergency Department at Mission Memorial Hospital Temporarily Closed Following Burst Pipes
2024: A Pivotal Year for Films and TV Shows
1 hour ago
2024: A Pivotal Year for Films and TV Shows
Quebec's Caribou Population: Conservationists Urge for Long-Promised Recovery Plan Amid Delays
2 hours ago
Quebec's Caribou Population: Conservationists Urge for Long-Promised Recovery Plan Amid Delays
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
46 mins
Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over New Zealand in Olympic Qualifiers
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
46 mins
Deciphering the Gut-Brain Dialogue: Study Probes Connection between Microbiota and Cognitive Abilities in Children
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
46 mins
Nigel Farage's Potential Return Could Reshape UK Politics
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
47 mins
Potential WWE Return of Naomi: A Whirlpool of Speculation and Anticipation
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
47 mins
Thermal Contraception: A New Paradigm in Male Contraception
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
47 mins
Devoted Supporters of Former President Endure Winter Cold Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
47 mins
Sebastien Loeb Secures Third Stage Victory in 2024 Dakar Rally
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
48 mins
New Congestive Heart Failure Clinic Opens at Polk County's Top Rural Hospital
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
48 mins
Japan Overcomes Vietnam in Asian Cup Opener, Wins 4-2
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
4 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
7 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
7 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
8 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
9 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
14 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
15 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
15 hours
Escalating Conflict in the Middle East: A Deep Dive into the Crisis
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
15 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app