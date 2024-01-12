en English
Food

Peterborough Vegan Market Rings in the New Year with its First Event

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:25 am EST
Peterborough Vegan Market Rings in the New Year with its First Event

The Peterborough Vegan Market gears up for its inaugural event of the year scheduled for Saturday, January 13. Orchestrated by the Vegan Market Co, the gathering is set to take place at Cathedral Square, between 10:30 am and 4 pm.

What to Expect at the Market

The event promises to offer a rich spectrum of vegan products, presenting everything from street food to artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, and ethical clothing. Jewelry enthusiasts and arts and crafts aficionados are also in for a treat. Furthermore, charity stalls will add a touch of altruism to the shopping spree.

The offerings are a carefully curated selection from businesses renowned for their talent, ethical practices, and commitment to sustainability. The market thus stands as a testament to the thriving vegan industry and its potential for sustainable and ethical consumerism.

Comments from the Organizers

Lewis Beresford, the founder of Vegan Market Co, shared his enthusiasm about returning to Peterborough. He underlined the company’s efforts in bringing together leading vegan producers, ranging from food vendors and bakers to ethical fashion and cosmetic brands.

Beresford also touched upon Vegan Market Co’s collaborations with local businesses, expressing his eagerness to introduce these top producers to the residents of Peterborough. The event thus seeks to foster a sense of community, while also promoting the benefits and delights of a vegan lifestyle.

Food Lifestyle United Kingdom
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

