Peterborough Vegan Market Rings in the New Year with its First Event

The Peterborough Vegan Market gears up for its inaugural event of the year scheduled for Saturday, January 13. Orchestrated by the Vegan Market Co, the gathering is set to take place at Cathedral Square, between 10:30 am and 4 pm.

What to Expect at the Market

The event promises to offer a rich spectrum of vegan products, presenting everything from street food to artisan bakes, craft cheeses, handmade cosmetics, and ethical clothing. Jewelry enthusiasts and arts and crafts aficionados are also in for a treat. Furthermore, charity stalls will add a touch of altruism to the shopping spree.

The offerings are a carefully curated selection from businesses renowned for their talent, ethical practices, and commitment to sustainability. The market thus stands as a testament to the thriving vegan industry and its potential for sustainable and ethical consumerism.

Comments from the Organizers

Lewis Beresford, the founder of Vegan Market Co, shared his enthusiasm about returning to Peterborough. He underlined the company’s efforts in bringing together leading vegan producers, ranging from food vendors and bakers to ethical fashion and cosmetic brands.

Beresford also touched upon Vegan Market Co’s collaborations with local businesses, expressing his eagerness to introduce these top producers to the residents of Peterborough. The event thus seeks to foster a sense of community, while also promoting the benefits and delights of a vegan lifestyle.