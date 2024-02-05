PETA's Top 10 Vegan Pizzas: Celebrating National Pizza Day with a Vegan Twist

In a delicious celebration of National Pizza Day on February 9 and Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, PETA has rolled out its Top 10 Vegan Pizzas in the U.S. The standout this year is the Balboa pizza from 20th Street Pizza in Philadelphia, acclaimed for its inventive blend of cashew cheese, crushed 'meatball,' cherry tomatoes, pistachio pesto, arugula, extra virgin olive oil, and a kick of chili flakes.

Animal Advocacy Meets Culinary Excellence

PETA President Ingrid Newkirk lauded the Balboa pizza, asserting that it exemplifies how a vegan diet can be both flavorful and beneficial. The list is not merely a culinary ranking, but a testament to PETA's commitment to animal advocacy. Each pizza on the list, they argue, demonstrates that veganism can save nearly 200 animals per person annually from suffering and death.

More Than a Diet: A Lifestyle Choice

Alongside this, PETA also emphasizes the potential health benefits of a vegan diet, such as reducing the risk of heart disease and cancer. The organization provides a free vegan starter kit for those considering a transition to this lifestyle, thereby making the switch more accessible.

Award and Recognition

In recognition of their culinary contribution to veganism, 20th Street Pizza will be awarded a framed certificate by PETA. Other winners include pizzas from Slice of Vegas Pizza Kitchen & Bar in Las Vegas, The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer in Richmond, Virginia, and Veganized in New Brunswick, New Jersey. This recognition goes beyond the kitchen and into the realm of animal advocacy.

PETA, steadfast with their slogan that 'animals are not ours to eat', also offers free Empathy Kits for people to foster kindness towards animals. For more information, PETA encourages visiting their website or following them on social media platforms.