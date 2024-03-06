Peridot Shines in Ann Arbor: Modern Vietnamese Cuisine Meets Craft Cocktails

Landing at No. 6 on the 2024 Detroit Free Press/Metro Detroit Chevy Dealers Top 10 New Restaurants & Dining Experiences list, Peridot in Ann Arbor is more than just a restaurant; it's a gem that embodies the essence of its namesake with a sleek, captivating design and a nod to Vietnam, where the gem is mined. The establishment offers an innovative take on Vietnamese cuisine paired with tropical craft cocktails, drawing inspiration from the vibrant colors and flavors of Vietnam.

Advertisment

Unique Culinary Experience

At Peridot, the menu is a testament to the rich culinary traditions of Vietnam, with a modern twist. Highlights include a textural papaya salad that balances tart, sweet, and spicy flavors, and the Stoney Creek Mushrooms plate that showcases locally sourced fungi in three distinct preparations. The commitment to quality and innovation extends to the cocktail menu, where drinks feature spirits like rum and tequila blended with tropical fruits such as hibiscus, pineapple, and tamarind, offering a taste of the tropics of Vietnam.

The Visionaries Behind Peridot

Advertisment

The brains behind this new concept are Watershed Hospitality Group and Duc Tang, seasoned Ann Arbor restaurateurs known for The Last Word and Pacific Rim by Kana. The partnership aims to create a dining experience that emphasizes both food and beverages equally, offering something familiar yet distinct from their other ventures. Their collaboration has resulted in a unique venue that blends the culinary and aesthetic elements of Vietnamese culture with local ingredients and modern culinary techniques.

Not Just Another Meal

Peridot is not just about the food and drinks; it's about creating an experience that lingers in the memory. The dessert menu, for example, features a fried sweet sticky rice patty with mango puree and chili pepper spice blend, showcasing the restaurant's commitment to innovation and quality. This dessert, like the rest of Peridot's offerings, is a testament to the creativity and passion that drive the establishment. Located at 118 W. Liberty St., Ann Arbor, Peridot stands as a beacon of modern Vietnamese cuisine in the heart of the city.

As Peridot continues to garner acclaim and admiration, it sets a new standard for dining in Ann Arbor, blending the essence of Vietnamese cuisine with modern culinary innovation. This establishment is not just a restaurant; it's a destination that promises an unforgettable dining experience, making it a true gem in Ann Arbor's culinary scene.