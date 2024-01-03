Perfecto Cafe Brews Expansion with Second Location in Vancouver’s West End

Perfecto Cafe, Vancouver’s cherished coffee and bakery business, has unveiled plans to extend its footprint with the inauguration of a second location. This expansion springs from the successful launch of the first Perfecto Cafe in Yaletown at 605 Davie St. during the spring of 2022.

Exploring Perfecto Cafe’s Roots

Both cafes share a strong connection with Fior Di Latte Cafe and Gelato in Burnaby Heights. Fior Di Latte is revered for its delectable European pastries, like croissants, danishes, and maritozzi (Italian cream buns), along with an assortment of other sweet and savory delights.

A New Addition to West End, Vancouver

The soon-to-be-launched cafe will grace Vancouver’s West End, situating itself at the intersection of Robson and Nicola streets, within the Chronicle development. While the official opening date and hours for the new West End cafe remain under wraps, the original Perfecto Cafe opens its doors daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering Vancouverites their daily dose of caffeine and indulgence.

Fueling Anticipation Among Food Enthusiasts

The announcement of this new cafe location is fueling anticipation among local food enthusiasts and is set to diversify the choices for coffee and pastry aficionados in Vancouver. As Perfecto Cafe prepares to brew its first cup of coffee at its new location, the city eagerly awaits the infusion of fresh flavours and warm, inviting spaces that the cafe promises.