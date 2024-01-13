en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign

In a bid to bolster fruit and vegetable consumption among Australian children and adults, Perfection Fresh, a leading Australian produce company, has joined forces with Sesame Street for an engaging back-to-school campaign. Slated to kick off on January 15, 2024, the campaign will run until the end of February 2024, leaving its footprints in local fruit and vegetable stores throughout Australia. This initiative comes in response to the alarming statistic revealing a mere 8.5% of Australian children and 6.1% of adults meeting the daily recommended intake of fruits and vegetables.

Sesame Street Meets Perfection Fresh

The campaign, aligning the allure of the beloved Sesame Street characters with Perfection Fresh’s premium range of produce, features a series of activities aimed at making healthier food choices more appealing. Exclusive limited edition packaging embossed with Sesame Street characters, interactive in-store activations, and creative displays form the crux of this collaborative venture. A children’s coloring competition is also part of the campaign, blending fun with education.

Promoting Healthier Choices

Perfection Fresh is not simply urging Australians to eat more fruits and vegetables, but is also providing tangible solutions through its range of products. The company’s Qukes Baby Cucumbers, Petite Tomatoes, Little Gem Bananas, and Perfection Berries are being promoted as ideal alternatives to sugary treats, fitting perfectly within the framework of healthier lifestyle choices. The suggestion of adding Little Gem Bananas to lunchboxes and crafting playful dishes like Lunchbox Perfection Berry Taco Pikelets offers parents practical, nutritious, and enticing options for their children’s meals.

A Step Towards Healthier Australia

In a world where fast food and processed snacks are often the easy option, this initiative by Perfection Fresh and Sesame Street is a refreshing step towards a healthier Australia. By using the power of popular culture and the appeal of Sesame Street characters, this campaign seeks to inspire healthier eating habits among the younger demographic, making fresh produce not just a part of their diet, but a choice they look forward to. It’s a smart move, combining nutrition with nostalgia, and could very well prove to be a game-changer in the battle against unhealthy eating habits.

0
Australia Food Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
1 min ago
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
In an exhilarating display of equine prowess, Storm Boy, trained by the dynamic duo of Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, clinched victory in the Magic Millions 2YO Classic on the Gold Coast. The triumph marked Waterhouse’s fifth win and Bott’s maiden victory in this prestigious event. A progeny of Justify, the colt outclassed the competition
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
Melbourne: A City of History and Modernity Shines Amidst the Australian Open 2024
19 mins ago
Melbourne: A City of History and Modernity Shines Amidst the Australian Open 2024
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
21 mins ago
Global Tapestry: Royal Controversies, Airstrikes, and Sporting Milestones
AFUO Urges Australia to Donate Decommissioned Helicopters to Ukraine
3 mins ago
AFUO Urges Australia to Donate Decommissioned Helicopters to Ukraine
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
15 mins ago
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
Ozzy Tyres Ignites Australian Tyre Market with Special Pricing Campaign
17 mins ago
Ozzy Tyres Ignites Australian Tyre Market with Special Pricing Campaign
Latest Headlines
World News
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
38 seconds
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
39 seconds
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
1 min
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
2 mins
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
2 mins
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
2 mins
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
2 mins
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
3 mins
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
3 mins
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app