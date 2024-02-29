Perdue Farms Teams Up with Feeding America: Massive Leap Day Donation to Combat Hunger

Leap Day, an event occurring once every four years, brings with it not just an extra calendar day but also heightened challenges for many American families struggling to put food on the table. Recognizing the additional burden this day could bring, Perdue Farms, in partnership with Feeding America, has announced a significant initiative aimed at alleviating food insecurity across the nation.

Unprecedented Donation to Address Hunger

In a generous act of community support, Perdue Farms will distribute over 70 tractor trailer loads of its No Antibiotics Ever chicken, amounting to 3.3 million pounds or approximately 2.75 million servings. This substantial donation is set to reach food banks across the United States, targeting areas with high levels of need and communities where Perdue employees reside. Kevin McAdams, CEO of Perdue Farms, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to nourishing communities facing hunger, emphasizing the importance of providing essential protein to those in need, especially in light of the additional day this Leap Year brings.

Inspiring Corporate Responsibility and Community Engagement

Perdue Farms' collaboration with Feeding America on this Leap Day initiative not only showcases an admirable level of corporate responsibility but also serves as a call to action for other companies and individuals to contribute to their local food banks. This partnership between a leading food and agriculture company and the nation's largest domestic hunger-relief organization hopes to inspire a wave of donations and support, ensuring that families across the country have access to the nutritious meals they need.

Delivering Hope to Communities in Need

Through its Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors® initiative, Perdue Farms has a long-standing history of supporting communities in need. This Leap Day donation is a testament to the company’s unwavering mission to combat food insecurity and improve the well-being of families across the United States. As the country recognizes the extra challenges brought about by an additional day in the year, Perdue Farms and Feeding America are working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of those who face hunger daily.

The partnership between Perdue Farms and Feeding America stands as a beacon of hope, demonstrating the powerful impact collaborative efforts can have in addressing critical issues like food insecurity. As communities across the nation benefit from this generous donation, the initiative serves as a reminder of the difference that corporate and individual contributions can make, especially during times of increased need.