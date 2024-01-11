Pepsi's 'Get Wild' Campaign: A Toast to Millennial Parents

In a fresh attempt to capture the millennial market, Pepsi has unveiled a new advertising campaign for its Wild Cherry flavored cola. Branded 'Get Wild,' the campaign is dedicated to millennials who are embarking on the journey of parenthood but wish to keep their 'wild' side alive.

'Get Wild' Campaign: A Blend of Parenthood and Fun

The campaign encompasses two 30-second commercials, aptly named '1 Fan' and 'Nursery Rhymez,' portraying parents indulging in mild versions of their former wild behaviors. In '1 Fan', a father brings enthusiasm to his son's flag football match, armed with Wild Cherry Pepsi and face paint. 'Nursery Rhymez' captures new parents crooning a lullaby rendition of a party anthem to their baby.

A Strategic Launch and Media Presence

Devised by VaynerMedia and directed by Kate Hollowell, the commercials will first air during the NFL's Wild Card Weekend, backed by a substantial NFL season-long media buy. The campaign will also mark its presence across different media platforms, including streaming services and social media, and has even partnered with the popular mobile game, Candy Crush.

Offers, Sweepstakes, and More

In a bid to promote the Wild Cherry flavor, Pepsi is offering free sodas through Super Bowl weekend and conducting an in-store sweepstakes for a chance to win 2025 NFL Wild Card Weekend Games tickets. Pepsi's senior marketing director, Jenny Danzi, underlined that the campaign draws insights from flavored cola consumption trends among millennials and female soda drinkers, with cherry being the favored flavor.

Although the campaign is specifically designed for millennials, its empathetic messaging and the theme of indulgence are anticipated to strike a chord across diverse consumer segments. In essence, the 'Get Wild' campaign is a celebration of small indulgent, free moments, underlining Pepsi's position as a forward-looking brand that cherishes its past while expanding into fruit-forward flavors.