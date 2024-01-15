Pepsi Triumphs Over Coca-Cola in Consumer NZ Blind Taste Test

In a striking revelation, Pepsi has emerged as the favored cola brand in a blind taste test conducted by Consumer NZ, despite the majority of the 11 participants claiming Coca-Cola as their usual go-to. The test involved the tasting of nine different cola brands available in New Zealand, with Pepsi impressing the taste buds of the panelists with its sweet and malty flavor. Remarkably, some of the testers even mistook Pepsi for Coke, a testament to the potential impact of branding on consumer preferences.

Advertisment

The Echo of the Pepsi Challenge

The results of this taste test seem to hark back to the historical 'Pepsi Challenge' from the 1970s, where consumers also showed a preference for Pepsi's sweeter taste in a similar blind tasting scenario. The second spot in the test was taken by Royal Crown Draft, a brand admired for its sophisticated flavor profile with hints of coffee. Coca-Cola came in third, garnering praise for its distinctive sugary taste and freshness.

Consumer Preferences and the Power of Branding

Advertisment

Interestingly, when asked which cola they would prefer to buy for their home, the participants scored Pepsi, Royal Draft, and Coke equally, highlighting the role of brand image and customer loyalty in purchasing decisions. The fourth spot was seized by Countdown Cola, the most affordable option, which impressed panelists with its value and comparable taste to the more expensive brands.

A Note on Specialty Colas

Specialty colas like Charlie's Honest Cola and Karma Cola, which advertise organic and honest ingredients, ranked lower in the taste test. Despite their marketing claims and unique branding, these specialty colas were advised to be consumed in moderation due to their high sugar content. The test concluded with a reminder about the importance of consuming sugary drinks sparingly, reiterating the correlation between branding and consumer preferences.