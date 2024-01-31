Pepper Lunch Gears Up for U.S. Expansion; Appoints New COO and Tech Director

In a strategic move to bolster their expansion in the United States, Japanese fast-casual teppanyaki chain, Pepper Lunch, has announced the appointment of Mark Bailey as its new Chief Operating Officer. With over 500 locations worldwide, Pepper Lunch is known for its high-quality steaks served on sizzling iron plates and aims to replicate its international success in the U.S. market.

Mark Bailey Takes the Helm

Mark Bailey, an industry veteran with a distinguished career in restaurant operations, assumes the role of COO to oversee domestic operations and contribute to the brand's growth strategy. Bailey's history includes leading operations at major restaurant brands such as Mr. Gatti's Pizza. Prior to this appointment, he worked with Pepper Lunch as a consultant, making him an insightful choice for the position.

Key Plans for Growth

As part of Bailey's new role, he will manage the establishment of the first corporate-owned restaurant in North America and work on improving the supply chain. The company's strategy includes a goal of reaching 100 locations in the U.S. within the next two years.

Jonathan Whiteside Joins the Fold

In addition to Mark Bailey, Pepper Lunch welcomed Jonathan Whiteside as the Director of Creative and Technology. Whiteside brings with him a rich background in creating marketing and technology systems. His areas of responsibility will span from website development to automation and AI integration, and general marketing, essential elements in the competitive restaurant industry today.

The announcement of these key appointments comes as Pepper Lunch prepares to open new locations in Orlando, marking a significant step in its U.S. expansion plans. The company, founded in 1994 in Japan, is geared up to bring its unique and quality dining experience to a wider American audience.