People First Aktion Club Hosts Soup and Chili Supper Fundraiser

The People First Aktion Club is inviting the community to a heartwarming gathering, an evening of culinary delight and shared purpose. The club is organizing a Chicken Dumpling Soup and Chili Supper & Fudge Sale Fundraiser on February 6, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin.

A Culinary Fundraising Event

Attendees will be treated to a meal of their choice, either a comforting chicken dumpling soup or a hearty chili. Each meal will be accompanied by garlic bread, dessert, crackers, and beverages. The club is offering both dine-in and to-go options for the event. Advance tickets are priced at $10 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under. At the door, the prices increase to $12 for adults and $9 for children. Payment can be made in either cash or check.

Supporting Community Service and Self-Advocacy

The event aims to support the club’s noble cause of providing self-advocacy training and initiating community service projects. By participating in this event, the attendees will not only enjoy a delightful meal but also aid in the club’s mission.

Contributions Are Welcome

The club encourages donations of ingredients such as boneless chicken, hamburger, and vegetables. In addition to these, financial contributions are also welcome to help reduce costs and increase profits for the club. Interested individuals can contact the LIFE Mower County office for more information on how to contribute.

Inquiries and ticket purchases can be made through LIFE Mower County, by phone at 507-433-8994, email, or online.