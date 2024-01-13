en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

People First Aktion Club Hosts Soup and Chili Supper Fundraiser

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:38 pm EST
People First Aktion Club Hosts Soup and Chili Supper Fundraiser

The People First Aktion Club is inviting the community to a heartwarming gathering, an evening of culinary delight and shared purpose. The club is organizing a Chicken Dumpling Soup and Chili Supper & Fudge Sale Fundraiser on February 6, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., at the Mower County Senior Center in Austin.

A Culinary Fundraising Event

Attendees will be treated to a meal of their choice, either a comforting chicken dumpling soup or a hearty chili. Each meal will be accompanied by garlic bread, dessert, crackers, and beverages. The club is offering both dine-in and to-go options for the event. Advance tickets are priced at $10 for adults and $7 for children 12 and under. At the door, the prices increase to $12 for adults and $9 for children. Payment can be made in either cash or check.

Supporting Community Service and Self-Advocacy

The event aims to support the club’s noble cause of providing self-advocacy training and initiating community service projects. By participating in this event, the attendees will not only enjoy a delightful meal but also aid in the club’s mission.

Contributions Are Welcome

The club encourages donations of ingredients such as boneless chicken, hamburger, and vegetables. In addition to these, financial contributions are also welcome to help reduce costs and increase profits for the club. Interested individuals can contact the LIFE Mower County office for more information on how to contribute.

Inquiries and ticket purchases can be made through LIFE Mower County, by phone at 507-433-8994, email, or online.

0
Food
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
5 mins ago
The Potter's House Bakery & Café: Where Baking Meets Social Responsibility
The Potter’s House Bakery & Café, situated in the heart of Rochester, New Hampshire, has recently been awarded the distinction of making the best chocolate chip cookies in the state. This recognition isn’t the only thing that sets this bakery apart. The bakery prides itself on a unique mission of providing employment opportunities to individuals
The Potter's House Bakery & Café: Where Baking Meets Social Responsibility
Cherry Street Brewing to Bid Farewell to Chattanooga This Weekend
33 mins ago
Cherry Street Brewing to Bid Farewell to Chattanooga This Weekend
Stomp Out Hunger Campaign Raises $71,000 for Idaho Foodbank
34 mins ago
Stomp Out Hunger Campaign Raises $71,000 for Idaho Foodbank
Ford Field Enhances Culinary Experience for First-Ever Playoff Game
7 mins ago
Ford Field Enhances Culinary Experience for First-Ever Playoff Game
'Shark Tank' Features Heather's Choice: An Alaskan Adventure in Dehydrated Foods
13 mins ago
'Shark Tank' Features Heather's Choice: An Alaskan Adventure in Dehydrated Foods
Erewhon's Celebrity-Endorsed Smoothies: A Nutritional Red Flag Raised
17 mins ago
Erewhon's Celebrity-Endorsed Smoothies: A Nutritional Red Flag Raised
Latest Headlines
World News
Molecular Glue Degraders: Unmasking the Undruggable
17 seconds
Molecular Glue Degraders: Unmasking the Undruggable
Kalen DeBoer to Lead Alabama Crimson Tide as New Head Coach
1 min
Kalen DeBoer to Lead Alabama Crimson Tide as New Head Coach
Post-Election Controversy: Allegations of Conflict of Interest Over Mining Project
2 mins
Post-Election Controversy: Allegations of Conflict of Interest Over Mining Project
Blake Shelton's Health-Focused New Year's Resolution Faces Challenges
2 mins
Blake Shelton's Health-Focused New Year's Resolution Faces Challenges
Indirect Toll of Disasters: Elderly Man Dies at Evacuation Center Post Noto Peninsula Earthquake
2 mins
Indirect Toll of Disasters: Elderly Man Dies at Evacuation Center Post Noto Peninsula Earthquake
Mark Dodson: A Stoic Departure Amidst Criticism and Controversy
3 mins
Mark Dodson: A Stoic Departure Amidst Criticism and Controversy
President Biden Faces Heckling and Political Protest During Pennsylvania Visit
3 mins
President Biden Faces Heckling and Political Protest During Pennsylvania Visit
75 Years of AP College Basketball Rankings: UNC Tar Heels Crowned Dominant Team of the 80s
4 mins
75 Years of AP College Basketball Rankings: UNC Tar Heels Crowned Dominant Team of the 80s
Buffalo Bills' Playoff Game Challenges: Snow, Cold, and the Pittsburgh Steelers
4 mins
Buffalo Bills' Playoff Game Challenges: Snow, Cold, and the Pittsburgh Steelers
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
17 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app