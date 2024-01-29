Pensacola's Chocolate and Cheese Fest: A Gastronomic Delight Amidst Poignant Remembrance

In the heart of Pensacola, a sensory feast awaits. The second annual Pensacola Chocolate and Cheese Fest, set to take place on February 18th, promises to be a gastronomic delight. The event, organized by Christie Sachse of Apex Shows and Events, has seen a revamp from its inaugural edition, based upon feedback from the attendees.

Enhanced Experience - More Sampling Stations

The festival this year will showcase an increased number of sampling stations for cheese and chocolate. Each station will be designed to provide an immersive experience, allowing attendees to savor a myriad of flavors and discover new favorites. This decision has been driven by feedback from the previous fest, where attendees desired for more opportunities to taste and explore.

Unique Offerings and Entertainment

From chocolate-flavored alcohol to cheese and chocolate fountains with diverse dipping options, the fest is set to up the ante on indulgence. Specialty items, like Sweet Grass Dairy's Griffin Cheese, will also make their appearance, delighting connoisseurs and newbies alike. Beyond the culinary delights, the festival will feature live music, bounce houses for children, and a chocolate pie eating contest, ensuring a well-rounded, enjoyable experience for all age groups.

Logistics and Additional Information

The event will be held at the Community Maritime Park, with a nominal entry fee of $5 for adults, while children under 12 can enjoy free admission. Attendees are advised to bring lawn chairs to comfortably enjoy the musical performances. Further information and updates can be found on the event's Facebook page and the Apex Shows and Events website.

In other news, a bridge is set to be renamed in honor of a U.S. Navy sailor who tragically lost his life in the 2019 NAS Pensacola terrorist attack. The renaming stands as a poignant reminder of the sailor's sacrifice and a testament to the resilience of the Pensacola community.