Pennsylvania Food Inspections Reveal Compliance and Violations in February 2023

Recent food inspections across Pennsylvania have spotlighted the ongoing efforts and challenges within the restaurant industry to meet health standards. Conducted by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and local entities in February 2023, these inspections unearthed both commendable compliance and concerning violations.

Inspection Overview

From no-violation pass marks at establishments like Borinqueneer's and Kauffman's to critical findings at others, the scope of inspections was broad. Notably, Dimaria's Pizza & Italian Kitchen was cited for improperly stored wet utensils, while Ephrata Asian Bistro faced multiple violations including the unsafe storage of raw chicken above other foods. Additionally, Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar failed its inspection due to inadequate food safety knowledge and several repeated violations, highlighting the importance of continuous education and improvement in food handling practices.

Compliance and Concerns

While many establishments demonstrated good compliance, such as Lititz Family Cupboard and Reamstown Fire Company No. 1, others revealed areas needing immediate attention. Issues ranged from basic hygiene breaches, like food employees not wearing beard covers at Tobias S. Frogg, to more serious concerns involving the storage and labeling of food, as seen at A&D Grocery Partnership LLC and Arooga's. These inspections serve as a crucial mechanism for maintaining public health safety standards within the food service industry.

Looking Forward

The results from February 2023 underline the ongoing commitment of the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and local municipalities to uphold food safety. They also underscore the necessity for establishments to regularly review and enhance their practices. By addressing highlighted issues, restaurants and food handlers can ensure they not only comply with regulations but also protect their customers' well-being, fostering a culture of safety and trust within the community.