Pelican: Marrickville’s New Café Serving Vibrancy and Unique Culinary Delights

Bringing a fresh wave of vibrancy to Marrickville’s dining scene, Pelican, a newly opened café, has transformed a once-mysterious shopfront at 522 Illawarra Road into a buzzing eating spot. The café is a brainchild of Oleh Sokolovsky and Anthony Lot, whose shared vision and previous experiences have come together to create a unique culinary destination.

A Collaboration of Experience and Passion

Oleh Sokolovsky, former owner of Illi Hill and current owner of the vintage furniture store, Juliet’s Balcony, has partnered with Anthony Lot, who previously worked at Illi Hill, to bring this project to life. Their combined culinary and entrepreneurial experience promises a unique dining experience for their customers.

Design that Reflects Sustainability and Vintage Charm

Pelican’s design is nothing short of a visual feast. It features refurbished furniture from Juliet’s Balcony, infusing a vintage charm into the café’s ambiance. The countertop, a masterpiece by Defy Design, is made from recycled plastic, reflecting the café’s commitment to sustainability. The bright decor, reminiscent of an old-school milk bar with Neapolitan-style walls, adds a dash of nostalgia to the modern setting.

Diverse Menu for All Tastes and Preferences

From delicious pastries sourced from Brickfields to house-based muffins and banana bread, Pelican offers an array of gastronomic delights. The all-day breakfast dog with buttermilk scrambled egg is a crowd favorite, with optional add-ons like Black Forest Smokehouse sausage and avocado. The basic long dog and the classic dog topped with sauerkraut, pickles, onion, and mustard are standout items on the menu. Beverage enthusiasts can choose from The Little Marionette’s coffee, a variety of smoothies, juices, classic milkshakes, and unique drinks like iced elderflower tea and iced turmeric latte.

An Inclusive Space for All

Pelican aims to create an atmosphere that is both bright and fun, catering to a diverse clientele from kids to the elderly. The café operates Monday to Friday from 6.30 am to 2.30 pm and Saturday to Sunday from 7 am to 2.30 pm, inviting Marrickville’s residents and visitors to immerse themselves in a vibrant dining experience.