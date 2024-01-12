en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Pelican: Marrickville’s New Café Serving Vibrancy and Unique Culinary Delights

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
Pelican: Marrickville’s New Café Serving Vibrancy and Unique Culinary Delights

Bringing a fresh wave of vibrancy to Marrickville’s dining scene, Pelican, a newly opened café, has transformed a once-mysterious shopfront at 522 Illawarra Road into a buzzing eating spot. The café is a brainchild of Oleh Sokolovsky and Anthony Lot, whose shared vision and previous experiences have come together to create a unique culinary destination.

A Collaboration of Experience and Passion

Oleh Sokolovsky, former owner of Illi Hill and current owner of the vintage furniture store, Juliet’s Balcony, has partnered with Anthony Lot, who previously worked at Illi Hill, to bring this project to life. Their combined culinary and entrepreneurial experience promises a unique dining experience for their customers.

Design that Reflects Sustainability and Vintage Charm

Pelican’s design is nothing short of a visual feast. It features refurbished furniture from Juliet’s Balcony, infusing a vintage charm into the café’s ambiance. The countertop, a masterpiece by Defy Design, is made from recycled plastic, reflecting the café’s commitment to sustainability. The bright decor, reminiscent of an old-school milk bar with Neapolitan-style walls, adds a dash of nostalgia to the modern setting.

Diverse Menu for All Tastes and Preferences

From delicious pastries sourced from Brickfields to house-based muffins and banana bread, Pelican offers an array of gastronomic delights. The all-day breakfast dog with buttermilk scrambled egg is a crowd favorite, with optional add-ons like Black Forest Smokehouse sausage and avocado. The basic long dog and the classic dog topped with sauerkraut, pickles, onion, and mustard are standout items on the menu. Beverage enthusiasts can choose from The Little Marionette’s coffee, a variety of smoothies, juices, classic milkshakes, and unique drinks like iced elderflower tea and iced turmeric latte.

An Inclusive Space for All

Pelican aims to create an atmosphere that is both bright and fun, catering to a diverse clientele from kids to the elderly. The café operates Monday to Friday from 6.30 am to 2.30 pm and Saturday to Sunday from 7 am to 2.30 pm, inviting Marrickville’s residents and visitors to immerse themselves in a vibrant dining experience.

0
Australia Food Lifestyle
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Melbourne Entrepreneurs Introduce New Hydration Supplement, LVL UP
In a bustling marketplace where consumers constantly seek innovative products, two young Australian entrepreneurs have dared to step into the ring. Austin Xenos and Madison Verrocchi, both aged 24 and hailing from Melbourne, have introduced a fresh take on hydration supplements with their brand-new product, LVL UP. Addressing the Hydration Deficit Designed to alleviate the
Melbourne Entrepreneurs Introduce New Hydration Supplement, LVL UP
Alex de Minaur: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam Glory
13 mins ago
Alex de Minaur: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam Glory
Father's Fight against Terminal Cancer: A Quest for Lasting Memories
17 mins ago
Father's Fight against Terminal Cancer: A Quest for Lasting Memories
Sukin Finds New Ownership with PNB Consolidated Amidst BWX's Financial Woes
5 mins ago
Sukin Finds New Ownership with PNB Consolidated Amidst BWX's Financial Woes
Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam
10 mins ago
Alex de Minaur Breaks into Top 10: Australia's New Hope for Grand Slam
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
10 mins ago
Australia's Medical Marijuana Industry: A Rapid Rise in Growth and Potential
Latest Headlines
World News
Economic Instability Looms if House Republicans Withdraw from Spending Agreement: Jeffries
3 mins
Economic Instability Looms if House Republicans Withdraw from Spending Agreement: Jeffries
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Journey of Faith and Resilience
3 mins
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Journey of Faith and Resilience
Venezuela National Assembly Forms Special Commission to Investigate Opposition
4 mins
Venezuela National Assembly Forms Special Commission to Investigate Opposition
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
6 mins
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
7 mins
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
8 mins
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
8 mins
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
9 mins
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
9 mins
Trump's Town Hall: A Reiteration of Claims Struggling to Persuade
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app