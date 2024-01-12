Pelican: A Vibrant Café Sprouting in Marrickville’s Vintage Streetscape

The humble shopfront at 522 Illawarra Road, Marrickville, has undergone a remarkable transformation, shedding its enigmatic previous identity as a sewing and alterations store that curiously stocked baby formula and vitamins. It now thrives as Pelican, a vibrant new addition to the neighbourhood’s dining scene.

Pelican’s Vibrant Presence

The café’s creation is credited to Oleh Sokolovsky, former owner of Illi Hill and Juliet’s Balcony, and Anthony Lot, a former employee at Illi Hill. The duo has breathed new life into the space, setting it apart with its signal-red signage and interior design reminiscent of an old-school milk bar.

Inside, Neapolitan-style walls, refurbished furniture from Juliet’s Balcony, and a countertop crafted from recycled plastic by Defy Design contribute to a unique aesthetic. The décor embodies a blend of nostalgia and sustainability, reflecting the café’s ethos.

Unique Café Menu

Pelican distinguishes itself further by curating a menu that is simple yet satisfying. It features pastries from Brickfields, house-baked muffins, and banana bread, among other delights. They also serve an innovative all-day breakfast dog, with options to add sausage and avocado.

The café’s inability to install a grease trap inspired the creation of this unique menu, proving that constraints can indeed foster creativity.

Refreshing Beverages and Welcoming Atmosphere

Complementing the food offerings are beverages from The Little Marionette, including coffee, smoothies, juices, classic milkshakes, and iced drinks. These drinks, served in a bright and lively atmosphere, aim to create an inviting space for all age groups.

Open daily, Pelican is more than just a café; it is a beacon of community spirit, sustainability, and culinary innovation. Its doors are open to anyone looking for a warm, welcoming space to enjoy a meal or a refreshing drink.