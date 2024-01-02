Pecana Debuts Shelf-Stable Pecan Milk: A New Player in the Non-Dairy Beverage Market

There’s a fresh player in the non-dairy beverage market: Pecana. Based in Austin, Texas, Pecana brings forth a new, innovative product in the form of shelf-stable pecan milk. The company’s founder, Kortney Chase, is a third-generation pecan farmer from the Chase Pecan family business. Pecana’s pecan milk, now one of the first of its kind, promises a unique blend of taste and health, with every 32oz carton boasting a whopping 43 premium pecan halves. Minimal, wholesome ingredients like Himalayan sea salt and Tahitian vanilla extract further enhance the product’s appeal.

Meeting Diverse Dietary Preferences

Pecana’s pecan milk meets the dietary requirements of a broad spectrum of consumers. It is gluten-free, carrageenan-free, and caters to both the Keto and Paleo diets. Not to mention, it’s a perfect fit for vegan consumers. The product is currently available in two flavors: Unsweetened and Vanilla, with plans for further expansion on the horizon.

Quality, Taste, and Sustainability at the Core

At the heart of Pecana’s business philosophy is its commitment to health, quality, taste, and sustainability. The company is dedicated to supporting the farming community and upholding environmental sustainability. Pecana PecanMilk can be purchased online and through wholesale at Faire Marketplace. The packaging, designed by STAV Creative, is as tasteful as the product it encases. The Touch Agency manages the sales, ensuring that the novel pecan milk reaches its eager customers.

Plant-Based Drinks: A Growing Market

This product launch comes at a time when the discussion around plant-based drinks and their health implications has gained momentum. Marjolijn Bragt, programme manager for nutrition for optimal health at Wageningen Food and Biobased Research, emphasized the need for more research on plant-based products during her address at Food Ingredients Europe 2023. Bragt’s insightful discussion also highlighted the challenges in enhancing the bioavailability of micronutrients in plant-based drinks and the need for higher dosages and complementary combinations of amino acids to build muscles.