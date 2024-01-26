PBS Documentary Highlights Lidia Bastianich's Remarkable Culinary Journey

Renowned chef Lidia Bastianich's remarkable journey from a little-known chef outside New York City to a beloved public television personality and cookbook author is the focus of the new PBS documentary, '25 Years with Lidia Bastianich: A Culinary Jubilee'. The documentary, which premiered in December, is now available on YouTube. Featuring Bastianich's relationship with the legendary Julia Child, who invited her to cook on 'Cooking with Master Chefs' in 1993, this documentary is an insight into the life and work of one of the world's most influential chefs.

From a Guest Appearance to Hosting Her Own Show

The opportunity to cook alongside Child was a turning point in Bastianich's career. It led to her hosting her own successful series, 'Lidia's Italian Table', and subsequent shows such as 'Lidia's Italy', 'Lidia's Kitchen', and 'Lidia's Italy in America'. Over her illustrious career, Bastianich has published 18 cookbooks and a memoir, contributing significantly to the culinary world.

Influence of Italian Cuisine on American Cooking

Bastianich's career showcases the profound influence of Italian cuisine on American cooking. She played an instrumental role in transforming American perception of Italian food beyond the typical spaghetti and meatballs to include regional Italian dishes. Emphasizing easy and adaptable Italian cooking, her latest cookbook 'Lidia's From Our Family Table to Yours' accompanies her new 26-part television series.

Personal History and Culinary Ventures

The documentary also explores Bastianich's personal history, from her childhood in Istria, her family's escape from the Communist regime, and her life as a refugee before moving to America in 1958. Her family, including her mother and grandchildren, have appeared on her shows, and her children also play significant roles in her culinary ventures. Now in her seventies, Bastianich continues to be active in her career, with no plans to slow down.