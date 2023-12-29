Paytm CEO’s Digital Spending in 2023 Dominated by Food Transactions

In an era where digital transactions are becoming intertwined with our daily lives, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, CEO of Paytm, has revealed that food has emerged as the major category in his digital spending for the year 2023. The information was shared by Sharma himself in his annual Paytm Recap, a feature that provides users insights into their spending habits throughout the year and prompts them to reflect on their financial activities.

(Read Also: Indian Stock Market Soars: A Look at the Driving Forces and Key Highlights)

A Peek into Sharma’s Digital Spending

According to the data shared, Sharma executed a total of 95 payments to Zomato, and showed a preference for local eateries such as Haldiram’s, Bikanervala, and Kuremal Kulfi, with recorded transactions of 14, 11, and 10 orders respectively. His total spending on food amounted to Rs 2 lakh, indicating the increasing reliance on digital platforms for everyday needs.

Paytm’s 2023 Recap

Paytm’s overall 2023 Recap revealed some fascinating insights about the platform’s usage. The most common transaction amount on the platform was a modest Rs 20. Further, the platform processed over 55 lakh challans, amounting to more than Rs 179 crore. The data also gave an unexpected insight into the nocturnal habits of its users. Delhi emerged as the city with the most payments made between midnight and 6 am, thereby earning the title of Paytm’s ‘night owl’ city.

(Read Also: Religious Devotion and Political Controversy: Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Inauguration)

The Man Behind Paytm

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, the founder and CEO of Paytm, is a significant figure in India’s digital payment landscape. He was appointed as the UA Ambassador in India by the Universal Acceptance Steering Group, supported by ICANN, in January 2022. His influence extends beyond his role at Paytm, shaping the trajectory of digital payments in the country.

Read More