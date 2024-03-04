Patty Freaks to Transform Former Molloy's Pub into Gourmet Burger and Craft Beer Haven in Sutton Coldfield

Reviving a dormant venue with a vibrant mix of gourmet burgers, craft beers, and retro gaming, Patty Freaks is set to open its largest outlet in the former Molloy's pub site in Sutton Coldfield. Creators Peter Hargreaves and Allan Blewitt aim to blend culinary delights with entertainment, making it a unique family-friendly destination.

From Street Stall to Culinary Staple

Starting as a modest stall at Digbeth Dining Club, Patty Freaks has expanded its footprint, establishing a restaurant in Lichfield and holding a residency at The Railway Inn in Lye, Stourbridge. The Sutton Coldfield venue, poised to be its largest, represents a significant leap from its humble beginnings. Hargreaves and Blewitt, former chefs with Mitchells and Butlers, embarked on their entrepreneurial journey in 2018, culminating in the Lichfield restaurant's opening in May 2022. Their success at the Lichfield Food Festival underscored the potential for a permanent establishment, setting the stage for the Sutton Coldfield expansion.

A Diverse and Engaging Menu

Patty Freaks is renowned for its innovative burger lineup, including the Sweet Freak and Limp Brisket among its beef selections, and the Mutha Clucka and My Thai for chicken enthusiasts. Vegetarian and vegan options are not overlooked, with offerings like the Hallouminati and Bhaji Burg. Complementing the main dishes are various sides, from salted fries to Cajun onion rings, and an independent craft ale selection. This diverse menu caters to a wide audience, ensuring everyone finds something to savor.

A Vision for the Future

While initially utilizing half of the Molloy's site, the duo has grand plans for the venue's future, including expanding into an events space. Their vision extends beyond dining, hoping to create a community hub where people can enjoy food, drinks, and entertainment under one roof. Despite potential redevelopment plans for the Gracechurch Centre, Hargreaves and Blewitt are undeterred, ready to adapt and find new opportunities for Patty Freaks. With an opening targeted for late April or early May, Sutton Coldfield is poised to welcome a new culinary and social landmark.

As Patty Freaks prepares to breathe new life into a once-vibrant spot, the anticipation builds for a venue that promises more than just a meal. It stands as a testament to innovation, community, and the enduring appeal of good food and good times. Sutton Coldfield residents and visitors alike await the opening of this latest culinary adventure, ready to indulge in the unique flavors and experiences Patty Freaks has to offer.