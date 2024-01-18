Parsi Food Bazar: A Gastronomic Adventure in Kolkata

A tantalising culinary journey awaits food enthusiasts in Kolkata on January 21. The city will play host to the much-anticipated Parsi Food Bazar, an event that aims to celebrate the rich, aromatic, and diverse flavours of authentic Parsi cuisine. The event, organised by the Calcutta Parsee Club, promises not just a gastronomic feast but also a vibrant day filled with entertainment and fun activities.

Indulgence in Authentic Parsi Delights

The Bazar will spotlight a variety of traditional Parsi dishes, each intricately made and resonating with the culinary heritage of the community. Attendees can look forward to relishing delectable dishes such as Mutton Dhansak, a perfect blend of mutton, lentils, and vegetables; Patrani Machhi, fish marinated in green chutney and steamed in a banana leaf; and Bhakra, a deep-fried sweet doughnut-like delicacy. The menu will also feature other delights like Dar ni Pori, a sweet pastry filled with lentils, and Baked Custard, a sweet end to the meal that blends the flavours of milk, eggs, and nutmeg.

A Day Full of Fun and Frolic

But the Parsi Food Bazar is not just about the food. The event also promises a day full of entertainment and fun activities like games, a raffle, a treasure island, and spot competitions. It's an opportunity to immerse oneself in a culturally rich experience, explore new flavours, and make new friends.

A Sunday Well Spent

With the Parsi Food Bazar, the upcoming Sunday promises to be anything but usual. Attendees are advised to have a light breakfast and forgo their regular Sunday meals to make room for the rich and flavourful offerings at the bazar. It's a chance to spend a delightful Sunday filled with good food and fun before the onset of a new week. The Parsi Food Bazar promises an unforgettable gastronomic adventure, one that will leave attendees eagerly waiting for the next edition.