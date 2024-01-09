en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Paro Expands with New Line of South Asian Comfort Food Essentials

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:35 am EST
Paro Expands with New Line of South Asian Comfort Food Essentials

Paro, a brand that has become synonymous with South Asian comfort food, has broadened its horizons with the introduction of a new line of pantry staples and meal initiators. Drawing inspiration from traditional Pakistani recipes, the latest offerings promise to bring an authentic taste of South Asia to the kitchens of home cooks.

Plant-Based Products Inspired by Tradition

The three new products in Paro’s line-up are all plant-based, adhering to the increasing demand for healthier, sustainable food choices. Founder and CEO Umaimah Sharwani, whose family’s recipes have shaped the brand, has ensured that these products not only reflect the richness and diversity of Pakistani cuisine but also cater to the convenience sought by today’s busy consumers.

These unique offerings can be cooked in approximately 30 minutes, requiring only minimal effort and the addition of water. This is a significant advantage for those who love homemade meals but are hard-pressed for time.

Unveiling the New Additions

The first of the new offerings is Masoor Daal, a protein-rich lentil dish that is a staple in South Asian homes. The second is Kitchari, a hearty blend of rice and lentils, known for its comfort food status across the Indian subcontinent. Lastly, Paro brings to the table Tarka Oil, a flavored oil that is guaranteed to enhance the taste quotient of any dish it graces.

Availability and Pricing

The new additions are available for purchase online at fromparo.com. Keeping affordability in mind, the masoor daal and kitchari are priced at $10 each, while the tarka oil bears a price tag of $16. Consumers can also opt for a bundle of all three products, which is offered at a reasonable $45.

In a fitting tribute to her mother, Paro, Sharwani has named this line after her. It is a testament to the love and reverence she holds for her mother’s cooking and an acknowledgement of the pivotal role it has played in shaping the brand’s identity and offerings.

0
Food Pakistan Start-ups
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Food

See more
8 mins ago
Roasted Bliss - Coffee and Bakery in Rochester, Minnesota Permanently Closes
A popular local bakery, Roasted Bliss – Coffee and Bakery, in Rochester, Minnesota has officially closed its doors, leaving its ardent patrons in a state of disbelief and dismay. The sudden revelation ends a period of uncertainty that saw its Google listings erroneously display the bakery as ‘permanently closed,’ before swinging back to its usual
Roasted Bliss - Coffee and Bakery in Rochester, Minnesota Permanently Closes
Jamie Oliver Unveils '5 Ingredients Mediterranean' Cookbook: A Culinary Masterstroke
2 hours ago
Jamie Oliver Unveils '5 Ingredients Mediterranean' Cookbook: A Culinary Masterstroke
Zaxby's Brings Back Asian Zensation Zalad and Egg Rolls for a Limited Time
2 hours ago
Zaxby's Brings Back Asian Zensation Zalad and Egg Rolls for a Limited Time
Rising Grocery Prices: Strategies to Tackle the Inflation
32 mins ago
Rising Grocery Prices: Strategies to Tackle the Inflation
Else Nutrition Broadens Reach in U.S Markets with Major Retail Chain Expansion
57 mins ago
Else Nutrition Broadens Reach in U.S Markets with Major Retail Chain Expansion
Neogen Corporation Reports Decrease in Q2 FY24 Sales, Revises Revenue Guidance
1 hour ago
Neogen Corporation Reports Decrease in Q2 FY24 Sales, Revises Revenue Guidance
Latest Headlines
World News
NBA Trade Deadline: Power Rankings and Strategies as Transactions Loom
54 seconds
NBA Trade Deadline: Power Rankings and Strategies as Transactions Loom
Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board
2 mins
Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén Steps Down, Plans to Join Board
Amazfit Unveils New Helio Ring Health Monitor at CES 2024
3 mins
Amazfit Unveils New Helio Ring Health Monitor at CES 2024
Emerging Freshmen Talent: A New Hope for Georgia Bulldogs' Future
4 mins
Emerging Freshmen Talent: A New Hope for Georgia Bulldogs' Future
EPAC1 Protein Identified as Key to Increasing Beneficial Brown Fat
4 mins
EPAC1 Protein Identified as Key to Increasing Beneficial Brown Fat
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
4 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Louisville Cardinals Secure Top-20 Spot in Final AP Poll of 2023 Season
4 mins
Louisville Cardinals Secure Top-20 Spot in Final AP Poll of 2023 Season
Trump's Legal Team Champions Presidential Immunity in Landmark Case
4 mins
Trump's Legal Team Champions Presidential Immunity in Landmark Case
Matt Riddle Opens Up About His Future in Professional Wrestling
6 mins
Matt Riddle Opens Up About His Future in Professional Wrestling
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
4 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
4 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app