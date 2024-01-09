Paro Expands with New Line of South Asian Comfort Food Essentials

Paro, a brand that has become synonymous with South Asian comfort food, has broadened its horizons with the introduction of a new line of pantry staples and meal initiators. Drawing inspiration from traditional Pakistani recipes, the latest offerings promise to bring an authentic taste of South Asia to the kitchens of home cooks.

Plant-Based Products Inspired by Tradition

The three new products in Paro’s line-up are all plant-based, adhering to the increasing demand for healthier, sustainable food choices. Founder and CEO Umaimah Sharwani, whose family’s recipes have shaped the brand, has ensured that these products not only reflect the richness and diversity of Pakistani cuisine but also cater to the convenience sought by today’s busy consumers.

These unique offerings can be cooked in approximately 30 minutes, requiring only minimal effort and the addition of water. This is a significant advantage for those who love homemade meals but are hard-pressed for time.

Unveiling the New Additions

The first of the new offerings is Masoor Daal, a protein-rich lentil dish that is a staple in South Asian homes. The second is Kitchari, a hearty blend of rice and lentils, known for its comfort food status across the Indian subcontinent. Lastly, Paro brings to the table Tarka Oil, a flavored oil that is guaranteed to enhance the taste quotient of any dish it graces.

Availability and Pricing

The new additions are available for purchase online at fromparo.com. Keeping affordability in mind, the masoor daal and kitchari are priced at $10 each, while the tarka oil bears a price tag of $16. Consumers can also opt for a bundle of all three products, which is offered at a reasonable $45.

In a fitting tribute to her mother, Paro, Sharwani has named this line after her. It is a testament to the love and reverence she holds for her mother’s cooking and an acknowledgement of the pivotal role it has played in shaping the brand’s identity and offerings.