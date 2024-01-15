en English
Paprika Oleoresin Market Set for Robust Growth Amid Rising Health Awareness

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
The paprika oleoresin market is predicted to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.8% from 2024 to 2032, according to market experts. The industry, valued at USD 158.7 million in 2023, is set to expand, driven by heightened consumer awareness around health and wellness and an increasing preference for organic products. Paprika oleoresin, a derivative of the Capsicum annum pepper, is primarily used in the food industry as a natural colorant and flavoring agent, with its applications spanning across sauces, soups, snacks, and meat products.

Key Drivers and Challenges

Rising demand for clean label ingredients and the expansion of the spice and flavor industry form the backbone of the market’s growth. However, the industry faces challenges such as raw material price fluctuations and regulatory hurdles related to food additives. The food and beverage sector, which held a 64.6% share in 2023, is witnessing a surge in demand for paprika oleoresin. Conventional paprika oleoresin led the market in 2023, generating revenue of USD 96.4 million, but the organic segment is gaining momentum.

Extraction Methods and Distribution Channels

Solvent extraction, accounting for 47.3% of the market, remains the predominant method of extracting paprika oleoresin. However, eco-friendly alternatives, such as supercritical fluid extraction, are emerging. In terms of distribution, the business-to-business segment dominates, holding a 54.6% share, while e-commerce is on the rise.

Geographical Spread and Market Competition

North America’s paprika oleoresin market size was USD 44.4 million in 2023, bolstered by a strong food and beverage industry presence. The global industry is moderately fragmented, with the top five companies accounting for 70-75% market share. These businesses compete based on strategies such as bulk discounts and loyalty programs.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

