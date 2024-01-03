Papa Johns Rolls Out 60% Off Pizza Promotion, Includes New Vegan BBQ ‘Chicken’ Pizza

Papa Johns, the household name in pizza delivery, just made January a lot tastier. The pizza chain has declared a significant concession of 60% off on any pizza from its extensive menu, effective throughout the month. What makes this deal even more tempting is that it also covers their fresh-off-the-oven Vegan BBQ ‘Chicken’ pizza. This new vegan delight is a gastronomic tour de force, featuring a generous assortment of toppings such as Papa Johns’ revamped vegan ‘Sheese’, meat-free ‘Chicken’ pieces, mushrooms, onions, all crowned with a tantalizing BBQ sauce drizzle.

Discount Across Platforms

This promotional offer is not confined to any single platform. Whether you prefer ordering online, visiting the store, or using the Papa Johns app, the discount is accessible across all channels. This strategy not only encourages customer convenience but also enhances Papa Johns’ reach to a broader range of pizza aficionados.

Grab it While it Lasts

While the offer is valid throughout January, it doesn’t end there. Customers have until February 12 to enjoy these mouthwatering discounts. However, pizza lovers should not delay, as the promotion is limited and subject to availability. So, whether you’re craving a classic Margherita, a spicy Pepperoni, or the new Vegan BBQ ‘Chicken’, there’s no better time than now to satisfy your pizza palate with Papa Johns.

More than Just Pizza

But it’s not just about pizzas. Papa Johns is also offering an array of discount codes and deals for sides and drinks, making it a one-stop solution for all your gastronomic needs. With offers ranging from 60% off to 2 for 1 deals, Papa Johns has made sure that there’s something to suit everyone’s taste and wallet.