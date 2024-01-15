en English
Business

Panicium Acquires Bury Black Pudding Company in Strategic Move

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
In a significant move in the UK’s artisan food industry, the Bury Black Pudding Company (BBP), renowned for its black pudding and various other speciality products, has been acquired by the artisan food group Panicium. The BBP, a standout presence in Bury’s market, has an extensive distribution network across the UK. With an impressive turnover of 11.5 million, over 100 employees, and a sprawling 25,400 sq ft factory, BBP has grown into a formidable force.

Panicium’s Strategic Acquisition

This noteworthy acquisition forms a crucial part of Panicium’s strategic plan to build a diverse portfolio of hand-made, high-quality artisan food brands with a strong regional identity. The BBP, with its unique offerings like vegan, gluten-free, and chilli variants of black pudding, fits perfectly into Panicium’s strategy.

Continuity Amidst Change

Despite the change in ownership, continuity at the helm of the BBP is ensured. Debbie Pierce, BBP’s managing director, and Richard Morris, production director, will not only continue in their current roles but also join Panicium’s senior management team. This stability ensures that the company’s guiding vision and commitment to quality remain untouched.

Artisan Values Align

Panicium’s founding director, Graham Norfolk, expressed confidence in the acquisition, highlighting that the BBP’s products and brand align closely with Panicium’s focus on quality and artisan values. He emphasized that the acquisition is an important step in Panicium’s continued growth and expansion.

The transaction was facilitated by leading advisors like HURST Corporate Finance, Gateley Legal, Bexley Beaumont, and more. Funding was provided by Shawbrook Bank and Frontier Development Capital, with a team of financial and legal experts backing the deal.

Business Food United Kingdom
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

