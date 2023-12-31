Pancham Puriwala: A Culinary Legacy from the 1840s Continues to Charm Mumbai

Steeped in history and savory flavors, Pancham Puriwala, a gem in the heart of Mumbai, continues to draw food connoisseurs with its traditional North Indian puris and bhajis. A culinary legacy that dates back to the 1840s, the eatery was founded by Pancham Sharma, a visionary from Tundla, near Agra, who introduced his native food to the bustling city of Mumbai.

A Journey from Gibbet’s Pond to CSMT Station

Beginning his gastronomic journey with a modest stall opposite Gibbet’s Pond, known for its public executions, Sharma carved a niche for himself in the city’s food scene. As the city grew and transformed, so did Pancham Puriwala. By the late 19th century, the stall found a new home near the newly constructed CSMT station, a location it has held on to till today.

Generations of Culinary Excellence

Now managed by the fifth and sixth generations of the Sharma family, Pancham Puriwala has evolved from a humble food stall into a 45-seater restaurant. The eatery has not only witnessed physical renovations but also a significant expansion in its menu. Unconfirmed anecdotes suggest that the eatery’s fame reached such heights that even notable personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and Indira Gandhi might have savored its delicacies.

A Homage to the Founder and a Commitment to Quality

The Pancham Thali, a popular dish named in honor of the founder, perfectly encapsulates the essence of the eatery’s rich culinary history. Recent additions to the menu, including palak, beetroot, and paneer masala puris, reflect the restaurant’s commitment to innovation while remaining true to its roots. Quality and consistency, along with divine blessings, are cited as key factors in the eatery’s enduring success.

Future Plans: Expansion and Modernization

Despite its rich history, Pancham Puriwala is not averse to change. The eatery, which operates from early morning to late night, has plans for further expansion. The introduction of air conditioning and new outlets across Mumbai by 2024 signal a promising future for this historic eatery, as it continues to serve its patrons with a blend of tradition and innovation.

