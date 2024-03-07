Pal Dhaba: Chandigarh's Culinary Gem Draws Bollywood Stars Like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani

In the heart of Chandigarh, a gastronomical hotspot named Pal Dhaba has emerged as a coveted dining destination, not just for its delectable Punjabi cuisine but also as a celebrity magnet. Established in 1960 in Sector 28, Market Area, this humble eatery has transcended its original identity to become a symbol of Chandigarh's rich culinary heritage, frequented by stars such as Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

Food for B-town Celebrities

Pal Dhaba has carved a niche for itself with its mouth-watering dishes like Butter Chicken, dal makhani, mutton curry, and chicken curry, drawing food enthusiasts and celebrities alike. Sidharth Malhotra's recent proclamation, "Chandigarh ki lassi se ishq hua," underscores the eatery's appeal, while Sara Ali Khan's indulgence in their parathas highlights its widespread recognition among Bollywood's elite. The dhaba's capacity to host 125 guests across two showrooms and two booths facilitates a bustling yet cozy dining experience.

More About this Celeb Favourite

Pal Dhaba's walls, adorned with photographs of famous personalities, narrate tales of its illustrious past and present. This establishment is not just a restaurant; it's a testament to the vibrant and welcoming spirit of Punjab. The combination of authenticity, affordability, and the occasional celebrity sighting continues to draw crowds, making it a must-visit spot for anyone craving an authentic Punjabi meal in Chandigarh.

The Legacy Continues

Over the decades, Pal Dhaba has evolved from a simple eatery into a cultural landmark, reflecting the culinary soul of Chandigarh. The consistent quality of food, combined with the warm hospitality characteristic of Punjabi culture, ensures that Pal Dhaba remains a beloved spot among locals and visitors. As celebrities continue to grace this dhaba, its legacy as a culinary gem in the heart of Chandigarh is further cemented.

Pal Dhaba stands as a testament to the timeless appeal of authentic Punjabi cuisine and the unifying power of food. It's not just the taste but the experience of dining in a place that has seen generations of families and celebrities come together over a love for food. As Pal Dhaba continues to serve up traditional dishes with a side of nostalgia, it remains a beacon for those seeking to experience the true essence of Chandigarh's food culture.