Pakistan Grapples with Soaring Egg Prices Amid Economic Pressure

As the mercury dips in Pakistan, the price of eggs, a dietary staple for many households, has soared, causing distress among consumers. The cost has risen due to increased feed costs, higher transportation expenses, and a surge in market demand during the cold weather. Pakistan’s economic pressures and food inflation, reflected in this situation, are taking a toll on the average consumer.

Children Bearing the Brunt

Pakistan’s chilly winter has spurred a demand for boiled eggs, leading to children as young as eight years old selling them on streets, main roads, and public places to support their families. With the price of boiled eggs reaching Rs 50 to 55, compared to last year’s Rs 20 to 30, these child vendors manage to earn around Rs 1,000 daily.

A Soaring Price Hike

The price of eggs in Pakistan has spiked to a staggering 400 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per dozen in Lahore. Meanwhile, onions are selling between 230 and 250 PKR per kg, significantly above the government’s fixed rate of PKR 175 per kg. This price surge is not limited to food items; the country’s total debt burden has risen to 63,399 trillion PKR, with 40.956 trillion in domestic loans and 22.434 trillion in international loans, as stated in a World Bank report.

Record Inflation Levels

The inflation rate in Pakistan has reached a record level of 44.2 percent, increasing weekly by 1.36 percent. Many commodities, including tomatoes, chicken, eggs, onions, matches, and pulses, have become more expensive, with chicken prices rising by 6.42 percent and egg prices by 4.31 percent. The price of a kilogram of eggs has surged to Rs400 in Lahore, Punjab, while chicken is being sold at Rs615 per kg. The Economic Coordination Committee has urged the National Price Monitoring Committee to maintain regular communication with provincial governments to stabilize prices and prevent hoarding or profiteering.