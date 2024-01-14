en English
Food

Pakistan Cracks Down on Food Safety Violations: Factories Sealed, Goods Confiscated

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Pakistan Cracks Down on Food Safety Violations: Factories Sealed, Goods Confiscated

Authorities in Pakistan have launched a rigorous crackdown on multiple food-related businesses for violating food safety standards, taking enforcement actions that have resulted in the sealing of factories and confiscation of goods. The operations, which were conducted in various parts of the country, underline a firm commitment to uphold food safety and protect consumers from fraudulent practices.

The Crackdown in Detail

A ghee mill was one of the businesses targeted when samples were found to be unsatisfactory. Additionally, a spice factory on Charsadda Road was raided, where 2,100 kg of non-standard spices and non-food-grade colors were discovered. This led to the immediate sealing of the factory.

A similar raid occurred in Swat, where a factory was caught producing counterfeit spices under the branding of multinational companies. Over 2,000 kg of these fake spices and packaging materials were confiscated, and the factory was sealed. In Dera Ismail Khan, a distributor was found with 7,000 liters of expired mineral water and 700 liters of carbonated drinks, which were taken into custody by the food authority team.

Continued Vigilance

The Director General of the Food Authority, Shafiullah Khan, has emphasized that the crackdown on food adulteration will continue. He stated that such practices will not be tolerated, signaling a firm stance on the issue. The recent operations have demonstrated the authority’s commitment to maintain the highest standards of food safety and its readiness to take decisive action against any violations.

Efforts by the Ministry of National Health Services

Meanwhile, the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination is implementing best practices recommended by WHO and United States Pharmacopoeia for testing therapeutic goods. The ministry has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for Quality Management System and is conducting Clinical Trials, Evaluation of therapeutic goods and Emergency use Authorizations to cope with pandemics. Additionally, it is ensuring patient safety through rigorous evaluation and testing of medicine. DRAP has established a network of quality control laboratories and issues safety updates and alerts related to therapeutic goods to ensure healthcare professionals and citizens have timely access to relevant information.

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

