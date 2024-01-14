Pakistan Cracks Down on Food Safety Violations: Factories Sealed, Goods Confiscated

Authorities in Pakistan have launched a rigorous crackdown on multiple food-related businesses for violating food safety standards, taking enforcement actions that have resulted in the sealing of factories and confiscation of goods. The operations, which were conducted in various parts of the country, underline a firm commitment to uphold food safety and protect consumers from fraudulent practices.

The Crackdown in Detail

A ghee mill was one of the businesses targeted when samples were found to be unsatisfactory. Additionally, a spice factory on Charsadda Road was raided, where 2,100 kg of non-standard spices and non-food-grade colors were discovered. This led to the immediate sealing of the factory.

A similar raid occurred in Swat, where a factory was caught producing counterfeit spices under the branding of multinational companies. Over 2,000 kg of these fake spices and packaging materials were confiscated, and the factory was sealed. In Dera Ismail Khan, a distributor was found with 7,000 liters of expired mineral water and 700 liters of carbonated drinks, which were taken into custody by the food authority team.

Continued Vigilance

The Director General of the Food Authority, Shafiullah Khan, has emphasized that the crackdown on food adulteration will continue. He stated that such practices will not be tolerated, signaling a firm stance on the issue. The recent operations have demonstrated the authority’s commitment to maintain the highest standards of food safety and its readiness to take decisive action against any violations.

