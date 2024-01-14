PA live! Team Secures Second Place in Dairy Shake-off with Unique Milkshake

The 108th Pennsylvania Farm Show recently concluded, ending eight days of agricultural celebrations, competitions, and cooking demonstrations. Among the many events, the ‘undeniably dairy shake-off’ competition was a highlight, where teams vied to create the most impressive milkshake flavor. The PA live! team from 28/22 News, represented by Rachel Malak and Chris Bohinski, secured the second place in this contest.

Dairy Shake-off at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

The dairy shake-off at the Pennsylvania Farm Show is a popular event where participants bring their creativity to the forefront, blending unique flavors to create a standout milkshake. This year’s competition saw a range of innovative entries, with the PA live! team distinguishing themselves through their unique creation, ‘Look What You Made Me Dough.’

‘Look What You Made Me Dough’

Inspired by Taylor Swift’s song ‘Look What You Made Me Do,’ the PA live! team created a chocolate chip cookie dough-flavored milkshake. This entry not only delighted the audience but also won the judges’ approval, who recognized their effort with a second-place finish. The team’s unique approach to combining popular culture and culinary creativity was indeed a hit.

Celebrating Pennsylvania’s Agriculture

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is an annual event celebrating the state’s rich agricultural history. The eight-day event features various competitions and cooking demonstrations, with this year’s highlights including the famous farm show milkshake and the unveiling of a butter sculpture. abc27’s Valerie Pritchett and Irelend Viscount took the top spot in the dairy shake-off competition, but the efforts of the PA live! team were no less impressive.

The PA live! team’s achievement in the competition was acknowledged, and congratulations were extended to Rachel Malak and Chris Bohinski. Their success is a testament to their creativity and ability to create a culinary delight that resonated with both the audience and the judges.