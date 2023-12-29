en English
Food

Overcoming Evolutionary Predispositions: The Battle to Eat More Vegetables

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:21 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 12:18 am EST
Overcoming Evolutionary Predispositions: The Battle to Eat More Vegetables

Emma Beckett, a Senior Lecturer in Food Science and Human Nutrition, has shed light on the evolutionary roadblocks and strategies surrounding the consumption of more vegetables. Despite the well-known health benefits, many people fall short of incorporating enough vegetables into their diets. This issue is partly attributed to the bitterness of certain bioactives found in vegetables. These bitter compounds evolved as a protective mechanism for plants, but they also add to the nutritional value of the vegetables. Furthermore, the bitterness often associated with toxins has led humans to develop a heightened sensitivity to such flavors, serving as an evolutionary safeguard.

Genetic Variations and Bitter Sensitivity

Interestingly, not all people perceive bitterness in the same way. Genetic variations result in a spectrum of sensitivity to bitterness among individuals. This genetic disparity partly explains why some people enjoy the bitter taste of certain vegetables, while others shy away from them.

Training Our Taste Buds

Good news for those averse to the bitter taste of vegetables: it is possible to train our taste buds. Repeated exposure to bitter foods can help us adapt to and even eventually enjoy these flavors. This adaptation is not merely psychological – it is supported by physical changes in our saliva that alter taste perception.

Making Vegetables More Palatable

Seeking strategies to enhance the palatability of vegetables is a common endeavor. Common methods include adding salt, fat, heat, or sweet elements such as fruit. Exploring different food pairings and textures, and challenging our preconceived notions about health and taste, can also elevate our appreciation for vegetables. Emma Beckett underscores the importance of patience and self-compassion in this journey, as learning to enjoy salads and vegetables more might take time.

Beckett’s work in this field has been recognized and supported by various funding bodies, and she serves on multiple committees related to nutrition. Meanwhile, the author of the article reflects on their personal journey as a vegan and the significant cultural shift towards veganism over the last decade. They express surprise that despite the increase in vegan options in restaurants and supermarkets, and the widespread availability of vegan products, more people have not embraced veganism.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

