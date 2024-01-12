en English
Canada

Ottawa Resident’s Online Bargain Hunting Benefits Budget-Conscious Consumers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:35 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:47 am EST
In the early hours of every Wednesday, Donovan Burey, a resident of Ottawa, embarks on a uniquely modern quest. Employing the Flipp app as his primary tool, Burey meticulously scours the internet for grocery store coupons. This diligent practice, rooted in his parents’ philosophy of buying discounted fresh produce, has found favor among budget-conscious communities online, particularly on Reddit.

Excel Spreadsheets: A Treasure Map for Bargain Hunters

Burey’s methodical approach to bargain hunting involves compiling his findings into a comprehensive Excel spreadsheet. This document, a treasure map of sorts, details the latest deals across various North American stores, both major chains and smaller shops. Initially started in mid-October of the previous year, this initiative has grown in response to community requests, demonstrating Burey’s commitment to his cause.

Value Amid Rising Food Prices

Burey’s work is particularly appreciated in the current economic climate, characterized by escalating food prices. According to the 2024 edition of Canada’s Food Price Report, the upcoming year may see an increase of 2.5 to 4.5 percent in food prices. This translates to an annual increase of over $700 for a family of four, a significant burden for many households. Burey’s efforts offer a glimmer of relief in these challenging times.

A New Era of Grocery Shopping

Sylvain Charlebois, co-author of the Food Price Report and director of Dalhousie University’s Agri-Food Analytics Lab, has acknowledged the significance of Burey’s work. In a time where consumers are more willing to shop at multiple stores for deals, initiatives like Burey’s can make a substantial difference. Moreover, grocery stores are expected to respond to this trend by offering more incentives, loyalty programs, and deals. This, coupled with Statistics Canada’s Consumer Price Index showing a 4.7 percent increase in food prices in November, could hint at potential price wars among grocers. Despite these financial dynamics, Burey remains steadfast in his mission, providing cost-saving posts for the benefit of the community.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

