Orlando’s Packing District Welcomes Historic Juice Stand

Orlando’s Packing District, a region steeped in citrus history, is brimming with anticipation for the grand opening of a landmark juice stand on January 22. The stand, a tangible nod to the past, is a replica of the historic Dr. Philips’ juice stand, which once stood at the heart of the city’s bustling citrus industry. Situated strategically at the crossroads of Princeton and Orange Blossom Trail, the stand will serve as the new home for Foxtail Coffee, Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream, and Ravenous Pig Brewing Company.

A Revival of Orlando’s Citrus Legacy

Orlando Commissioner Robert Stuart spoke with palpable excitement about the significance of this development. In the days leading to the ribbon-cutting ceremony, he highlighted the juice stand’s crucial role in reviving the neighborhood’s rich history and catalyzing the area’s growth. Beyond being a mere business venture, the juice stand represents a concerted effort to breathe life into the culture and nostalgia associated with the old Dr. Philips citrus packing plant.

The Packing District: A Vision of Growth

The Packing District’s development, sprawling across 202 acres, has been in the making since 2018 under the stewardship of Dr. Phillips Charities. It has already witnessed the rise of The Cannery apartment complex and a brand-new YMCA, injecting the district with a renewed sense of vibrancy and community spirit.

Future Plans: A Community Hub

However, the plans for the Packing District are far from done. The district’s blueprint includes a state-of-the-art food hall, a Publix supermarket, a regional park, trails for the outdoor enthusiasts, and the 4 Roots Farm and Agriculture Center. Commissioner Stuart emphasized the importance of fostering community connections through pedestrian and bicycle-friendly infrastructure. This infrastructure aims to seamlessly link the Packing District with adjacent areas such as College Park and Mercy Drive, further solidifying it as a regional hub in the Northwest.

As Orlando moves forward with its ambitious urban development plans, the revival of the Packing District through the opening of the historic juice stand serves as a testament to the city’s commitment to preserving its heritage while embracing growth and modernity.