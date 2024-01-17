Original ChopShop Expands its Health-Focused Footprint with a New Outlet in Texas

Original ChopShop, a renowned health-focused restaurant chain, is broadening its horizons with the inauguration of a brand-new outlet at Alliance Town Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Known for its nutritious offerings including protein bowls, salads, sandwiches, breakfast items, and freshly squeezed juices, the Dallas-based corporation is investing a robust $700,000 into the construction of a 2,751-square-foot restaurant. It is scheduled to open its doors to health-conscious patrons in August 2024.
Expanding Footprint
This new establishment is not an isolated venture but an addition to the chain's existing network of over 23 locations peppered across the United States. The CEO of Original ChopShop, Jason Morgan, lends weight to the brand's impressive growth trajectory. Despite the chain having nearly sextupled in size over the past six years, Morgan asserts that there remains substantial potential for further expansion across the country.
Strategic Growth
In its quest for growth, Original ChopShop's strategy is not confined to urban centers but includes a broad spectrum of real estate trade areas. This approach has led to the brand making significant inroads into suburban markets, an area that many restaurant chains often overlook.
Commitment to Affordability
Amid its ambitious expansion plans, Original ChopShop has steadfastly committed itself to maintain affordability for its customers. In an industry where many brands may succumb to the temptation of inflating prices, the chain has consciously chosen not to raise the cost of its offerings. This decision underscores its dedication to nurturing valuable customer relationships, thereby distinguishing Original ChopShop from its competitors.