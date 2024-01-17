Origami Sake Brings a Taste of Japan to Fayetteville with a Unique Tasting Event

Arkansas-based company Origami Sake, known for their unique use of Arkansas rice in sake production, is set to host a rich cultural and culinary experience in Fayetteville. With an event slated for 5 p.m. on Monday, January 22, at the beloved Maxine's Tap Room, Origami Sake is bringing a slice of Japan to the heartland of America.

Advertisment

The Thrill of the Taste

Embracing the vibrant atmosphere of an 'Izakaya'—a quintessential Japanese pub—the event aims to provide an immersive experience for sake enthusiasts and novices alike. Local chef Darwin Beyer, from the acclaimed Meiji Japanese Cuisine, will be preparing five Japanese pub snacks. Each snack is meticulously chosen to pair harmoniously with Origami's filtered and unfiltered sakes, offering a balanced palate of flavours to the guests.

A Twist of Sake

Advertisment

Adding to the traditional taste of sake, Maxine's Tap Room will also be crafting two unique sake cocktails for the evening. These special concoctions will be available for purchase separately from the tasting package, offering a novel way to enjoy the delicacy of sake. The art of mixology meets the tradition of sake, promising a delightful surprise for the taste buds.

More Than Just a Tasting

But the event is more than just a tasting. It is an opportunity to learn about Origami Sake's innovative products, a chance to take home some coveted merchandise giveaways and a highly anticipated musical experience. DJ Odeon Collective will be spinning tunes throughout the evening, adding another layer to the rich tapestry of the event. For those interested in this unique cultural and culinary journey, tickets can be purchased for $30 at the event itself.