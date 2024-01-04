Organic Bacon Products Recalled over Listeria Contamination Concerns

Organic bacon products sold across various retailers in France, including Carrefour, have been voluntarily recalled due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall pertains to different brands and specific batches of organic bacon, with ‘Lardons nature’ and ‘Smoked bacon’ from ‘The organic breeders’ and ‘Smoked bacon’ and ‘Plain bacon’ from ‘Le p’tit bio’ being particularly mentioned.

Details of the Recall

The affected products bear the batch numbers 874343 and 874345, with GTIN codes 3483190092661 and 3483190093972 respectively. These products were available for sale in France between December 29, 2023, and January 2, 2024. Retailers involved in the sale include Système U, Scachap (Leclerc), Auchan, Relais Vert, NaturéO, Biofrais, and Carrefour.

Implications of the Recall

Upon the discovery of potential listeria contamination, the products were promptly removed from the shelves. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and to return them to the point of sale for a refund. Symptoms of listeriosis, caused by Listeria monocytogenes, include fever, headache, and body aches. In severe cases, it can lead to neurological complications and can be harmful to pregnant women and their fetuses, as well as pose significant risks to immunocompromised individuals.

Health Advisory to Consumers

Consumers who have consumed the products and are experiencing symptoms are urged to consult a doctor promptly. Pregnant women, immunocompromised people, and the elderly should be particularly attentive to these symptoms. The bacterium causing listeriosis can lead to serious health complications. If you have bought the affected bacon, it should not be consumed and can be returned to the store for a refund.