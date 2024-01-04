en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Food

Organic Bacon Products Recalled over Listeria Contamination Concerns

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:59 pm EST
Organic Bacon Products Recalled over Listeria Contamination Concerns

Organic bacon products sold across various retailers in France, including Carrefour, have been voluntarily recalled due to a potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall pertains to different brands and specific batches of organic bacon, with ‘Lardons nature’ and ‘Smoked bacon’ from ‘The organic breeders’ and ‘Smoked bacon’ and ‘Plain bacon’ from ‘Le p’tit bio’ being particularly mentioned.

Details of the Recall

The affected products bear the batch numbers 874343 and 874345, with GTIN codes 3483190092661 and 3483190093972 respectively. These products were available for sale in France between December 29, 2023, and January 2, 2024. Retailers involved in the sale include Système U, Scachap (Leclerc), Auchan, Relais Vert, NaturéO, Biofrais, and Carrefour.

Implications of the Recall

Upon the discovery of potential listeria contamination, the products were promptly removed from the shelves. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and to return them to the point of sale for a refund. Symptoms of listeriosis, caused by Listeria monocytogenes, include fever, headache, and body aches. In severe cases, it can lead to neurological complications and can be harmful to pregnant women and their fetuses, as well as pose significant risks to immunocompromised individuals.

Health Advisory to Consumers

Consumers who have consumed the products and are experiencing symptoms are urged to consult a doctor promptly. Pregnant women, immunocompromised people, and the elderly should be particularly attentive to these symptoms. The bacterium causing listeriosis can lead to serious health complications. If you have bought the affected bacon, it should not be consumed and can be returned to the store for a refund.

Food France Health
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

