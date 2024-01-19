Orbit Unveils New Flavor 'White Sweet Mint': A New Experience for Gum Lovers

In an exciting twist to the confectionery industry, Orbit, a globally recognized brand under Mars Wrigley, has unveiled a refreshing new product - Orbit White Sweet Mint. This innovative addition to Orbit's existing lineup of soft chew gum is a mouth-watering fusion of a crunchy exterior and a soft mint center, designed to enhance the consumer's smile while offering a burst of freshness.

Revolutionizing the Gum Experience

With this unique formulation, Orbit aims to provide a confidence boost to consumers, promising a stronger, brighter, and whiter smile. The brand has ingeniously crafted this soft chew gum to offer a clean, fresh mint taste. The unique combination of a crunchy shell and a soft center caters to the evolving preferences of consumers, offering an unprecedented gum-chewing experience.

Thoughtfully Packaged for Convenience

Understanding the need for convenience in the fast-paced lives of today's consumers, Orbit has also ensured that the new White Sweet Mint gum is packaged in a handy bottle. This thoughtful packaging allows for easy transportation, making it an ideal choice for consumers who are constantly on the move. Furthermore, the bottle packaging also fosters sharing, aligning with the brand's ethos of spreading happiness and fresh breath.

Understanding Consumer Needs

In the words of Maria Urista, the Vice President at Mars Wrigley, the company comprehends the concerns of consumers about their smiles. As such, the introduction of Orbit White Sweet Mint is a tangible demonstration of the brand's commitment to addressing these concerns. Urista hopes that this new, invigorating gum will inspire everyday happiness, transforming a routine act of chewing gum into a delightful experience.

The new flavor is now part of Orbit's soft chew lineup and will be available in a 40-count bottle at retailers across the nation starting January 2024. This new launch signifies Mars' ongoing commitment to innovation, as the confectionery giant continues to expand its Orbit chewing gum line with the launch of White Sweet Mint.