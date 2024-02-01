Open Door Ministries: Serving Amid Soaring Demand, Seeking Community Support

Open Door Ministries in High Point, North Carolina, is grappling with a surge in demand for its services, reaching a record number of individuals in desperate need. As the ripple effects of the pandemic continue to be felt, the organization has witnessed a staggering increase in the need for food and shelter assistance.

Unprecedented Demand

Year-on-year, the organization's monthly meal service has skyrocketed from roughly 3,500 meals to an overwhelming count of over 12,000 meals as of December 2023. The food pantry, a lifeline for many, has also seen a significant increase in demand. It has gone from aiding about 150 families each month to providing assistance to over 500. These numbers alone paint a stark picture of the escalating crisis.

According to Orel Henry, the director of operations at Open Door Ministries, January's figures are set to eclipse these already towering numbers. The surge includes individuals who have traditionally not sought such assistance, including those gainfully employed. This implies a widening gap between income and living costs, pushing even the working class towards the brink of food insecurity and homelessness.

Shelters at Capacity, Kitchen Stretched

The men's homeless shelter at the facility operates at full capacity, with a waiting list. The kitchen staff is preparing more hot meals than ever before, and there is a noticeable influx of individuals seeking meals, including those from outside North Carolina. All this, while facing the challenges brought on by limited financial resources.

Attributing Factors and Way Forward

While inflation is affecting everyone, the organization attributes the increased need to people searching for job opportunities and the growth of the local economy, including sectors like the furniture market. Open Door Ministries is planning to expand to accommodate the growing demand and continues to seek volunteers and donations to maintain its support for the community.

Despite the depletion of COVID-related funds and a decrease in donations, Open Door Ministries remains steadfast in its commitment to serving the community. The organization is calling for increased support from volunteers and donors to help navigate these challenging times and ensure no one is left out in the cold.