Online Learning Giant QuantaSing Diversifies with Launch of Chinese Baijiu Brand YUNTING

China’s online learning behemoth, QuantaSing Group Limited, has embarked on a bold foray into the private label business with the launch of its first Chinese Baijiu brand, YUNTING. A creation distilled in the heart of Maotai town, an area celebrated worldwide for its Baijiu production, YUNTING is accessible for online purchase.

YUNTING: A Testament to Tradition

In a world where speed often trumps quality, YUNTING stands as a testament to ancient craftsmanship. The Baijiu is meticulously crafted using revered fermentation, distillation, and aging methodologies. The result is a premium liquor that has not only garnered a government quality certificate but also boasts a rich ‘sauce aroma’ flavor profile – a feat achieved by the careful selection and use of fine sorghum, wheat, and water.

QuantaSing’s Strategic Diversification

This move marks a significant milestone for QuantaSing, signaling a strategic diversification into the private label business. The company, known for its contribution to China’s online adult learning market, had previously expanded its services to livestreaming e-commerce in June 2023. Now, with the launch of YUNTING, QuantaSing is poised to compete with established brands in the lucrative Baijiu market.

Chinese New Year Celebrations with YUNTING

As the Chinese New Year looms, YUNTING isn’t just available for online purchase; it will soon grace the flagship stores on China’s leading e-commerce platforms. To mark the Year of the Dragon, the company is offering a limited-edition gift box adorned with dragon-themed packaging, a potent symbol of future success and good fortune. Standard and premium versions of the Baijiu are also on the horizon.