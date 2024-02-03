On The Rocks Introduces Strawberry Daiquiri Premixed Cocktail: A Bar-Level Experience at Home

On The Rocks, a reputed brand of Beam Suntory, introduces a vivacious Strawberry Daiquiri premixed cocktail to its portfolio, adding a modern twist to the classic drink. The cocktail, an enticing blend of strawberry, tart lime, and Cruzan Rum, is available in 750ml, 375ml, and 200ml PET bottles, each carrying a 20% alcohol by volume (ABV).

Surpassing the Bar-Level Experience

The Strawberry Daiquiri premixed cocktail is crafted to render a bar-level quality experience to the consumers. Its vibrant flavor profile and balanced taste make it an upscale drink choice, bringing a high-end cocktail bar experience to the comfort of one's home.

Testament to Brand Leadership

According to Krista Kiisk, Marketing Director of On The Rocks, the addition of Strawberry Daiquiri to the brand's product range is a testament to its leadership in the premium-plus bottled cocktail market. The brand reached an impressive sales figure of 738,000 cases in the U.S last year, as per Impact Databank, and continues to strive towards providing dynamic and upscale drink experiences to its consumers.

Continuing the Legacy of Success

The launch of the Strawberry Daiquiri premixed cocktail is seen as a continuation of the success achieved with their Classic Daiquiri Cocktail. It reflects On The Rocks' commitment to delivering taste, complexity, and craftsmanship akin to what one would expect from a high-end cocktail bar, now made convenient in a ready-to-drink form.