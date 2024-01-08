Oldham’s Favourite Cafe, Scona Bakehouse, Closes After Eight Years

In an unexpected twist, the Scona Bakehouse, a beloved cafe in the heart of Greenfield Centre on Wellington Road, Oldham, has announced its closure. For eight years, this popular destination charmed locals with its homemade scones and cakes, becoming a cherished part of the community since its establishment in November 2015.

An Emotional Goodbye

The owners broke the news through a poignant statement on social media, attributing the closure to the growing challenges of maintaining business operations. The team, led by Gemma, expressed their profound gratitude to their suppliers, colleagues, and loyal customers. They highlighted the strong relationships and communal bonds that had been nurtured within the cafe’s warm ambience.

Community Responds to Closure

The announcement was met with a wave of responses on Facebook. The local community, taken aback by the news, shared their sorrow and personal anecdotes about the cafe. The quality of the scones and the congenial atmosphere were frequently praised, with customers reminiscing about moments savoured over a cup of coffee or a bite of a fresh scone.

A Hopeful Adieu

Despite the sadness permeating the announcement, the Scona team remained hopeful. They thanked their customers for their unwavering support and enduring friendship, and while they are closing the cafe, they expressed optimism for future encounters.