Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom Unveils New Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza and Kicks off Promotional Beer Tour

Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom, a culinary gem with a history stretching back to 1976, has unveiled a tantalizing addition to its menu. Known for its fresh dough pizzas and extensive selection of craft beers, the restaurant brand marks a new era in its gastronomic journey with the introduction of its Chicken Bacon Ranch pizza. This culinary masterpiece, which debuted on January 31st, comes with a ranch-based sauce, mozzarella cheese, roasted chicken, and crispy bacon, all laid out on fresh dough and topped with julienned green onions. Customers are given the liberty to choose from individual, medium, and large sizes, with the option of three scratch-made crusts or a healthier cauliflower crust variant.

Love & Luck Pizza and Beer Tour

To commemorate the launch, Old Chicago has rolled out the Love & Luck Pizza and Beer Tour for OC Reward members. Running from January 31 through March 17, the tour gives members the opportunity to earn a limited-edition Old Chicago-Luck + Love t-shirt. The only prerequisite? Purchase any draft beer or the new Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza 12 times during the promotional period.

Old Chicago Mobile App

Participation in the tour is made even more convenient with the Old Chicago mobile app, OC REWARDS. Available for download on the Apple App Store or Android Play Store, the app lets customers order food for pick-up or delivery, find locations, and collect rewards. It's a seamless way to integrate the Old Chicago experience into everyday life.

Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom: A Legacy of Flavor and Craft

Operating in 24 states with over 72 restaurants, Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom stands out for its commitment to quality and variety. With over 30 craft beers on tap and a World Beer Tour that rewards members for sampling 110 of the best craft beers from around the world, it's a brand that truly caters to the taste buds of the discerning food and beer enthusiast.