Oji Tako’s Emerald Green Aotako: Reinventing Tradition with Spinach-Infused Takoyaki

Oji Tako, a quaint shop nestled in the heart of Ibaraki Prefecture, Japan, has sparked a culinary revolution in the realm of traditional Japanese street food. The store has reimagined the beloved takoyaki, introducing a variant that stands out in a sea of conventional renditions. Enter the Aotako – an emerald green takoyaki that is as enchanting to the eyes as it is tantalizing to the palate.

Reinventing Takoyaki

The Aotako, with its surreal green appearance, is a stark contrast to the usual takoyaki. Despite the unconventional look, the taste remains exquisite – an expert blend of familiar flavors with a twist. The secret to the green hue of this takoyaki variant lies in a simple, yet ingenious addition: spinach.

The infusion of spinach into the dough has been patented by the owner of Oji Tako, ensuring the uniqueness and exclusivity of the Aotako. The spinach not only lends the vibrant green color without the use of artificial colorants but also adds a delightful nuance to the flavor profile, subtly complemented by green onions, sauce, and mayonnaise.

Aotako: A Feast for the Senses

The green takoyaki offers the same textural contrasts beloved by takoyaki enthusiasts: a crispy exterior giving way to a hot, melty interior. The dough is characterized by a gentle sweetness, enriched by the umami depth of dashi stock. The spinach infusion further enhances the taste, creating a harmony of flavors that is both intriguing and satisfying.

Oji Tako: The Go-To Spot for Aotako

This innovative approach to takoyaki has elevated Oji Tako to the status of a must-visit destination for food lovers. Located in Tsukuba, Ibaraki, the shop operates from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., although it remains closed on Mondays. Despite its unusual appearance, the Aotako is a testament to the fact that culinary innovation can not only change the game but also respect and enhance tradition.