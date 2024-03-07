Ohio Embraces Irish Spirit: Largest Irish Liquor Collection Hits OHLQ Shelves for St. Patrick's

Whiskey enthusiasts in Ohio are in for a treat as the Ohio Liquor Control (OHLQ) partners with Bord Bia, the Irish Food Board, to introduce the "Irish Cask and Craft Collection." This partnership marks a significant milestone, boasting the largest assortment of Irish liquors ever available in the state. With St. Patrick's Day around the corner, this collection promises to add an authentic Irish flavor to the celebrations.

Exclusive and Diverse Offerings

The "Irish Cask and Craft Collection" showcases an impressive lineup, featuring single-cask, limited production, and new-to-Ohio spirits from over 20 esteemed Irish distilleries. Enthusiasts can explore 83 different Irish whiskeys and 10 unique Irish gins, including rare editions from familiar brands like Redbreast and Teeling, as well as treasures from lesser-known distilleries such as Writers' Tears, Middleton, Fercullen, and Clan Colla. With prices ranging from $24.99 to $249.99, the collection caters to a wide range of preferences and budgets.

Ohio's Growing Taste for Irish Whiskey

Although Irish whiskey has not traditionally been as popular in Ohio as its American and Canadian counterparts, the state's whiskey lovers have shown a growing appreciation for the spirit. Jameson Irish Whiskey, in particular, ranked as the fourth-most-popular whiskey in Ohio last year, trailing behind giants like Crown Royal, Jack Daniels, and Jim Beam. This surge in interest lays a promising foundation for the "Irish Cask and Craft Collection" and its potential to further enrich Ohio's liquor market.

Limited Availability with a Hope for More

According to OHLQ spokesperson Kristen Castle, some of the limited-edition whiskeys in the new collection will be available only until they sell out. However, the success of this initiative could lead to a more permanent and expanded selection of Irish liquors in Ohio. "We hope they don't pull an 'Irish goodbye,'" Castle commented, expressing hope that the positive response from customers will encourage suppliers to continue providing the state with Irish products regularly. The collection is currently available at 130 OHLQ stores across Ohio, with details on the lineup and store locations accessible on the OHLQ website.

As Ohioans prepare to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, the "Irish Cask and Craft Collection" offers a unique opportunity to experience the rich heritage of Irish distilling. This initiative not only caters to the tastes of whiskey aficionados but also strengthens the cultural ties between Ohio and Ireland, promising an enhanced selection of Irish spirits in the years to come.