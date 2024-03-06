Ohio-Based Mazunte Debuts in Lexington with Unique Bodega and Event Venue

Ohio's beloved culinary brand, Mazunte, is set to make waves in Lexington, Kentucky, by opening a unique combination of a bodega, restaurant, and event venue in the burgeoning Distillery District. Establishing itself in Cincinnati with the opening of its Taqueria in 2013, followed by a commissary kitchen, Mercado, and a downtown location, Centro, Mazunte has become a staple for Mexican cuisine enthusiasts. This expansion marks the company's first venture outside Cincinnati, aiming to replicate its 'greatest hits' in a new market.

Exploring New Horizons

Mazunte's journey to Lexington began when representatives from The Manchester hotel, intrigued by the brand's success, invited them to consider the Distillery District for expansion. Embracing the opportunity, Mazunte plans to offer a curated selection of its most popular dishes and products at the new location, Mazunte Bodega, located at 903 Manchester Street. The bodega will feature a bar, cafe, and market, catering to a variety of culinary preferences and introducing the brand's acclaimed flavors to Kentucky.

A Diverse Culinary Experience

Upon entering Mazunte Bodega, visitors will be greeted with an array of products for quick purchase, followed by an expansive bar and counter service offering coffee, espressos, and breakfast items. An adjacent 13,000-square-foot space, La Brasa Events Venue, has already hosted its first event, showcasing the brand's versatility and commitment to providing comprehensive dining and event solutions. This expansion reflects Mazunte's adaptive approach, tailoring its offerings to fit the unique character of each location.

Community and Culture at the Core

Leah M. Thomas, LaBrasa's sales and events director, emphasizes the collaborative spirit of Mazunte's locations, working together to create exceptional experiences for clients and the community. Mazunte Bodega aims to offer a fresh, fast, and casual dining experience, reminiscent of a traditional bodega, while also serving as a community hub in the Distillery District. With flexibility in pricing, vendors, and events, the venue seeks to become a destination that enriches the local cultural landscape.

The launch of Mazunte Bodega and La Brasa Events Venue in Lexington not only signifies Mazunte's expansion but also its ambition to foster community connections through its distinctive culinary offerings. As the brand ventures beyond its Cincinnati roots, it brings with it a promise of quality, innovation, and a deep appreciation for the communities it serves.