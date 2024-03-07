Oglebay's 3rd Annual BBQ Festival Returns: Headliner Reveal at Hickman Bar Event

Oglebay, in collaboration with The Glessner Group, is set to revive the much-anticipated Annual Backyard BBQ Festival for its third year, promising an unforgettable weekend of indulgence and entertainment. With a history of featuring prominent bands such as the Gin Blossoms and Collective Soul, the festival has quickly become a staple event for BBQ aficionados and music lovers alike. The announcement of this year's headlining act is scheduled for Thursday, March 4, at 2 pm, during an exclusive event at the Hickman Bar & Grill within the Oglebay Resort Wilson Lodge.

Advertisment

What to Expect This Year

This year's festival, running from May 24-May 26, plans to outdo its predecessors by offering an extensive lineup of activities and attractions. Attendees can look forward to a full weekend packed with beer, bourbon, bands, bacon, and, notably, some of the finest BBQ selections from across the nation. The event not only aims to satisfy taste buds but also to create a vibrant atmosphere where music and food bring people together in celebration of the warmer months.

Anticipation Builds for Headline Announcement

Advertisment

The anticipation surrounding the announcement of the headlining act highlights the festival's growing reputation as a must-attend event. Previous years have set high expectations, with performances that transformed the festival into a significant cultural gathering. The upcoming reveal at the Hickman Bar & Grill is expected to draw a large crowd, eager to hear who will lead the musical lineup and further elevate the festival's appeal.

Planning Your Festival Weekend

With the festival dates fast approaching, potential attendees are encouraged to stay tuned for updates and prepare for a weekend that promises more than just exceptional food and music. The Oglebay Resort offers a picturesque backdrop for the festivities, making it an ideal destination for both locals and travelers seeking a unique experience. Whether you're a BBQ enthusiast, a music fan, or simply in search of a lively way to kick off the summer, the Annual Backyard BBQ Festival at Oglebay is poised to deliver an unforgettable experience.

As the community eagerly awaits the announcement of this year's headlining act, the festival continues to build on its legacy of bringing together the best in food, drink, and entertainment. Mark your calendars for May 24-May 26 and prepare for a weekend filled with flavors, sounds, and memories that will last a lifetime. With its blend of culinary excellence and musical talent, the Annual Backyard BBQ Festival at Oglebay is setting the stage for another successful year.