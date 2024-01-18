Off The Hook Seafood & More Announces Closure, Paves Way for New Culinary Endeavors

In the bustling heart of Oklahoma City, a beloved seafood haven, Off The Hook Seafood & More, prepares to draw its curtains for the last time. Located at 125 W Britton Road, the restaurant has announced its final day of service to be February 3, 2024. The decision brings an end to a glorious chapter that began in 2013, when this establishment first rolled out its culinary delights from a humble food truck.

Corey Harris: Visionary and Culinary Maestro

The man behind the success of Off The Hook, Corey Harris, also known on Facebook as Corey Cashmere, has expressed heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support he received over the years. Despite initial skepticism, Harris's seafood venture in OKC blossomed into a cherished dining destination, testament to his culinary prowess and entrepreneurial spirit. Harris confirmed that, although the restaurant is closing, his culinary journey is far from over.

A New Chapter: Corey B. Cookin'

Even as Off The Hook prepares to close its doors, Harris remains optimistic and resilient. He has disclosed plans to continue operating the food truck under a fresh brand, Corey B. Cookin'. This announcement offers a glimmer of hope to the patrons of Off The Hook, assuring them that their favorite dishes will continue to simmer and sizzle, albeit from a different kitchen.

The Houston Connection

Amidst the announcement of Off The Hook's closure, social media was rife with speculation about Harris's potential move to Houston. Addressing these rumors, Harris clarified that while a move to Houston is indeed on the horizon, he will remain in OKC for the foreseeable future, ensuring his culinary legacy continues to thrive in the heart of the city.

The closure of Off The Hook is part of a broader trend that saw several OKC restaurants shuttering in late 2023. As the city grapples with these closures, establishments like Off The Hook serve as a reminder of the resilience and enduring spirit of the restaurant industry.