Ode: A Culinary Symphony by Rahul Akerkar in Mumbai

Unfurling a new chapter in Mumbai’s gastronomic scene, prominent restaurateur Rahul Akerkar has opened his latest culinary venture – Ode. Located in Worli, Ode is a testament to Akerkar’s dedication to crafting a dining experience that melds the allure of European cuisine with the homegrown flavors of Maharashtra.

Setting the Stage

Aesthetically, Ode is a minimalist’s delight. The restaurant’s ambiance, characterized by a monochromatic photograph by Sunhil Sippy, mirrors the dynamic spirit of Mumbai, the city that never sleeps. The interiors conceived by Samira Rathod, are a warm confluence of unique lighting and interactive spaces, fostering a sense of camaraderie between the chefs and the guests.

A Culinary Ode to Heritage

At the helm of the kitchen is Chef De Cuisine Ash Moghe, a culinary artisan who has diligently crafted a menu that marries European and Maharashtrian influences. The dishes, prepared using charred, pickled, and smoked techniques, incorporate local ingredients sourced from across India. The standouts include Gougeres with tomato chutney, Burnt Cucumber, Charred Cabbages, and the Apricot and Rum-Glazed Pork Ribs. The drinks menu, too, is marked by inventive combinations using familiar ingredients.

A Symphony of Flavors

While the dessert menu’s Tarte Tatin was found to be on the sweeter side, the Mandarin sorbet, with its perfect balance of sweet and sour, received widespread praise. Offering a comprehensive meal experience for two within the range of Rs 3,500-4,000, including drinks, Ode ensures an unforgettable gastronomic journey.

Having closed his previous fine-dining restaurant, Qualia, during the pandemic, Akerkar’s decision to launch Ode in collaboration with the Aditya Birla Group shows his unwavering commitment to the culinary arts. With Ode, Akerkar continues to push the boundaries of the dining experience in Mumbai, offering discerning food enthusiasts a new venue to explore and enjoy.