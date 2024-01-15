Odd Burger Corporation Faces Audit Delay Amid CFO Resignation

Breaking news from the corporate world as Odd Burger Corporation, a vegan fast-food chain and food technology company, is grappling with an audit delay. The company anticipates missing the January 29, 2024, deadline for filing its Annual Audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, including related Management Discussion & Analysis, and certifications. This unexpected delay has been attributed to the resignation of the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Ted Sehl, due to medical reasons.

Resignation and Audit Deferral

The company’s auditors, MNP LLP, have indicated that the audit may not be completed by the deadline. However, they expect the completion to be no later than February 29, 2024. The necessary filings are to follow as soon as possible after the audit’s conclusion. This predicament has led Odd Burger to apply for a management cease trade order (MCTO) from the Ontario Securities Commission. The MCTO aims to prevent company management from trading its securities until the filings are completed.

Regulatory Implications

The Ontario Securities Commission has not yet made a decision on Odd Burger’s MCTO application. If the filings are not promptly submitted, the Commission could issue either an MCTO or an issuer cease trade order. Despite these challenges, Odd Burger aims to file the required Annual Filings by March 29, 2024. The company promises to adhere to alternative information guidelines, which include issuing bi-weekly default status reports.

Business as Usual for Odd Burger

Despite these administrative hurdles, there have been no significant business developments since the last interim financial reports were filed on August 29, 2023. Furthermore, there are no insolvency proceedings involving the company. Odd Burger’s core business includes the manufacturing of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives. The company’s products are not only distributed to its restaurant locations but are also sold at grocery retailers. Odd Burger is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB.