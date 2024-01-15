en English
Odd Burger Corporation Faces Audit Delay Amid CFO Resignation

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:07 am EST
Odd Burger Corporation Faces Audit Delay Amid CFO Resignation

Breaking news from the corporate world as Odd Burger Corporation, a vegan fast-food chain and food technology company, is grappling with an audit delay. The company anticipates missing the January 29, 2024, deadline for filing its Annual Audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2023, including related Management Discussion & Analysis, and certifications. This unexpected delay has been attributed to the resignation of the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Ted Sehl, due to medical reasons.

Resignation and Audit Deferral

The company’s auditors, MNP LLP, have indicated that the audit may not be completed by the deadline. However, they expect the completion to be no later than February 29, 2024. The necessary filings are to follow as soon as possible after the audit’s conclusion. This predicament has led Odd Burger to apply for a management cease trade order (MCTO) from the Ontario Securities Commission. The MCTO aims to prevent company management from trading its securities until the filings are completed.

Regulatory Implications

The Ontario Securities Commission has not yet made a decision on Odd Burger’s MCTO application. If the filings are not promptly submitted, the Commission could issue either an MCTO or an issuer cease trade order. Despite these challenges, Odd Burger aims to file the required Annual Filings by March 29, 2024. The company promises to adhere to alternative information guidelines, which include issuing bi-weekly default status reports.

Business as Usual for Odd Burger

Despite these administrative hurdles, there have been no significant business developments since the last interim financial reports were filed on August 29, 2023. Furthermore, there are no insolvency proceedings involving the company. Odd Burger’s core business includes the manufacturing of plant-based protein and dairy alternatives. The company’s products are not only distributed to its restaurant locations but are also sold at grocery retailers. Odd Burger is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB.

Business Canada Food
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

