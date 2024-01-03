Ochsner Health Debuts Healthier Mardi Gras King Cake

Ochsner Health, in partnership with Unrefined Bakery and Eat Fit, has ushered in a healthier version of the traditional Mardi Gras king cake in Louisiana. This innovative king cake, low in carbs and calories, is aimed at synchronizing with health-focused New Year resolutions, enabling individuals to indulge in the festive delicacy without jeopardizing their wellness goals. The cake is designed to support those aiming to lose weight, improve their general health, or manage conditions like diabetes, cholesterol, and high blood pressure.

A Healthier Spin on Tradition

The cake, adorned in the conventional Mardi Gras colors of purple, green, and gold, may house a figurine known as a ‘baby’ either inside or outside, adhering to the enduring tradition. Its primary health attribute can be traced back to a sugar substitute named Swerve. Swerve has been touted for its identical behavior to sugar in baking processes and its lack of aftertaste.

Availability and Purchase Options

The healthier king cake is available for purchase at PJ’s Coffee and Whole Foods outlets across Louisiana, and additional retailers in the New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport vicinities. For those farther afield, the cake can be ordered online, ensuring that the festive flavor of Mardi Gras is within everyone’s reach.

Striking a Balance Between Celebration and Health

Aiming to harmonize Louisiana’s ‘joie de vivre’ with New Year health resolutions, Ochsner Health’s healthier king cake option is a thoughtful initiative to promote healthier choices without compromising cultural traditions. It encourages a lifestyle that combines the joy of festive celebrations with the benefits of a nutritious diet, demonstrating that health and happiness can indeed go hand in hand.